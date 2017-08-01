Delta Assembly Resumes Plenary, Receives Nominees For Delta State Investment Agency

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

A five- man list of nominees for Director-General, Chairman and members of Delta State Investments Agency was during yesterday’s plenary, received on the floor of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The nominees are Mr. Afam Anthony Obiago as Chairman, Hon. Odaji Akpomiemie, Dr. Godwin Adolor and Mr. Godwin Okey Ibe as members, while Olorogun Lucky Oghenemuode Omoru is to serve as Director-General.

Resuming plenary after a four-week recess, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori read the list of nominees contained in a letter sent to the House by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

As contained in the letter, Governor Okowa said that the nomination was in the exercise of the powers bequeathed on him by section 5(4) of the Delta State Investments Development Agency Law, 2016.

“The purpose of the letter ,therefore, is to request you to invoke your powers under the same section 5(4) of the aforementioned law to place the appointment of these nominees before the honourable house for consideration as requested. I should be very grateful if early action is taken on this request and do convey my deepest appreciation to every member of the Delta State House of Assembly for their kind understanding.”

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Preyor Oboro, moved that the letter be received and was seconded by Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya.

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies on or before Monday, August 28, 2017 and appear for screening on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Earlier, Speaker Oborevwori in his welcome address enjoined members of the House to utilise their rested minds in impacting viable legislation for the development of Delta State and to better engineer good governance.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Preyor Oboro moved for adjournment of the session and was seconded by the member representing Udu Constituency, Hon. Okagbare Uviejitobor.