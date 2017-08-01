The Gunmen’s Assault On EFCC’s Wuse Office

Recently, a group of unidentified gunmen attacked the Wuse office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. According to Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, “the group of heavily armed bandits invaded the office at about 5am and began shooting into the premises, damaging vehicles parked in the premises, in the process. However, the attack was repelled by the guards on duty. The hoodlums escaped in a getaway vehicle but not without leaving a message. A white envelope dropped by the fleeing attackers was found to contain a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the commission.”

The attack is highly disturbing in many respects, especially the major targets of the operation – the AMCON Desk, Procurement Fraud and Foreign Exchange Malpractices sections as well as the person of Mr Sharu, who, as head of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section, is investigating alleged corruption involving several politically-exposed persons and retired military brass.

Even though no life was lost in the incident, we condemn, in its entirety, the attack on the EFCC office and the obvious attempt to get at Sharu. In condemning the abhorrent assault, we are mindful of the various negative impacts of the mindless resort to jungle justice by the gunmen.

In the first instance, the attempt is a flimsy, illegal resort to self-help, while the actual import is a needless travel back into the Hobbesian past when might was the single most potent denominator of right, and life was short, nasty and brutish. This, to say the least, is absolutely needless.

Secondly, the mindless attack represents, in our view, an uncivilised effort to confront the public cause and erode the cause of justice through the jackboot of the gun. This is a thoroughly shameful tactic.

Besides, the attack and the impunity with which it was carried out, show that high heels may be behind it, and it represents one more evidence of the growing incidence of insecurity in the land, caused by several factors, including the ebbing loss of the values that once held the society in fraternal brotherhood, particularly with regard to the sacredness of life and the and the sanctity of the altruism-propelled communalism inherent in the community; the weakness of the institutional frameworks for dispensing justice and the ready availability of small and light weapons that prove lethal in the hands of misguided bandits.

It is disheartening that the attack took place just a few weeks after Austin Okwor, one of the investigators of the commission, was attacked in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. In that attack by still unknown gunmen, Okwor barely escaped with his dear life; even then, he has severe wounds and a life-long deep hurt to his psyche as reminders of his near brush with undeserved death at the hands of those, who, obviously, targeted him on account of his official assignment as an agent of a pro-transparency agency of the country.

Disgustingly, the Wuse office attack and the assault on Okwor, form a lengthening evidence of the growing trend of criminals and their hirelings trying to illegally get fatally at persons whose activities hinge on investigating allegations of moral and legal wrongs in both public and private settings in the country. We recall that recently, Mr Lawrence Okojie, a journalist with the Benin station of the Nigerian Television Authority, (NTA), was felled, in still hazy circumstances, in Benin as he made for home after close of work.

His assailants, like the invisible air, have yet to be identified and apprehended, thus prompting the Edo State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), to announce a financial reward for information that can lead to the arrest of his murderers. Before Okojie’s, a newshound had been fatally assaulted in Bayelsa State by still unknown persons.

Evidently, there is a growing level of insecurity in the country, with a segment of the criminal underworld now obviously targeting persons whose line of duty puts them in collision with men and women, whose questionable conduct in both private and public life, are up for a weigh in on the scale of public conscience and the law, and who, on that account, are desperately reaching for the crude tactics of silencing those out to expose the ooze of the rubbles of their misdeeds.

The desperation of these evil-doers to silence the voice of the truth and agents of the just pubic cause and good conscience bears out the persistence of the ageless struggle between the forces of evil and those of good; never, never, must the society allow the cloak of darkness and evil to overwhelm and comprehend the light, which these professionals (as journalists and EFCC investigators) represent.

While we join the rest of Nigerians in awaiting the outcome of the police probe of the attack on the EFCC office in Wuse and the murder of newshound Okojie, we call for enhanced security for media practitioners, EFCC operatives and all others whose engagements unduly expose them to undue risk, particularly at the hands of evil marksmen out to annihilate those who serve the greater public cause.

This impunity must end by the prompt arrest and trial of all those whose stock-in-trade is to undermine the just public cause by crude, illegal tactic of physical violence that often proves fatal. Enough is enough.