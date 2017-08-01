Monarch Commends Delta Govt For Reducing Crime

The Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, HRM, Noble Eshemitan, Uku Ogharaname Orefe III, has commended the efforts of Delta State Government, and the security agencies for their efforts in reducing kidnap, robbery, and various crime in the State.

The royal father made the commendation during the celebration

of his 5th coronation anniversary in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

He said most of the problems have been reduced, even as he commended the state government, the council and the security agencies for their efforts in reducing crimes in the state.

The monarch advised his people to uphold and continuously respect the monarchy as their pride, saying that the power and influence of a monarchy is derived from the power and influence conferred on him by his people.

He appealed to his people to talk less of those things that separate them but more of what which unite them.

The king, who was full of excitement seeing his people celebrating

him, appreciated God for bringing peace and sanity to the kingdom for the past five years as there were a lot of challenges when he ascended the throne as the king of Oghara kingdom.

Orefe III said he has a dream that a time would come when Oghara would unite as one, when there would be no division among them, as he wished Oghara to have its own palace built by the Oghara people.

He commended the former governor of Delta State ,Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who was also in attendance for his effort in transforming Oghara into a cosmopolitan city.