Criminality: Okowa, Avwomakpa Advocate Proper Evangelism

DELTA State Governor, Senator

Ifeanyi Okowa has said that

the surging wave of criminality

and crime commission in the contemporary

society could be curtailed

to the barest minimum if Christians,

particularly leaders in the various

Christian denominations would take

the task of soul-winning through

proper evangelism seriously.

The governor, who made the assertion

at the weekend in Agbor,

Ika South Local government area

during the grand finale of the annual

convention organised by God’s

Own Revolutionary Church (GOREC),

charged Christians to take the task of

evangelism seriously if they would

continue to ‘win the unsaved souls

back to God’

Describing evangelism as the

heartbeat of God, the Governor who

was represented by the Executive

Director, Delta State Waste Management

Board, Mr. Jude Onya maintained

that Christians, particularly

those who are ‘genuinely born again’,

have greater role to play in the fight

against criminality by ensuring that

they evangelize those who are still

dwelling in their sinful ways.

The governor, while extolling the

evangelistic work of the founder and

General Overseer of the church, Rev

Prof Oke Akokotu in the state and beyond,

recalled that in the bible history,

persons such as Saul who later became Paul was a renowned terrorist

in his days but that through proper

evangelism, he did not only become a

refined individual, but a prominent

crusader of the gospel.

Similarly, the guest preacher and

South-South chairman of the Christian

Association of Nigeria (CAN) Archbishop

Goddowell Avwomakpa reminded

Christians of their divine assignment

which he noted is nothing rather than

winning souls back to God through

proper evangelism.

On his part, the General Overseer,

God’s Own Revolutionary Church,

(GOREC) Rev Prof. Oke Akokotu while

reaffirming the mission statement of

the church, noted that soul winning

through evangelism is a task that ever

Christian must adhere to.