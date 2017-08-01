DELTA State Governor, Senator
Ifeanyi Okowa has said that
the surging wave of criminality
and crime commission in the contemporary
society could be curtailed
to the barest minimum if Christians,
particularly leaders in the various
Christian denominations would take
the task of soul-winning through
proper evangelism seriously.
The governor, who made the assertion
at the weekend in Agbor,
Ika South Local government area
during the grand finale of the annual
convention organised by God’s
Own Revolutionary Church (GOREC),
charged Christians to take the task of
evangelism seriously if they would
continue to ‘win the unsaved souls
back to God’
Describing evangelism as the
heartbeat of God, the Governor who
was represented by the Executive
Director, Delta State Waste Management
Board, Mr. Jude Onya maintained
that Christians, particularly
those who are ‘genuinely born again’,
have greater role to play in the fight
against criminality by ensuring that
they evangelize those who are still
dwelling in their sinful ways.
The governor, while extolling the
evangelistic work of the founder and
General Overseer of the church, Rev
Prof Oke Akokotu in the state and beyond,
recalled that in the bible history,
persons such as Saul who later became Paul was a renowned terrorist
in his days but that through proper
evangelism, he did not only become a
refined individual, but a prominent
crusader of the gospel.
Similarly, the guest preacher and
South-South chairman of the Christian
Association of Nigeria (CAN) Archbishop
Goddowell Avwomakpa reminded
Christians of their divine assignment
which he noted is nothing rather than
winning souls back to God through
proper evangelism.
On his part, the General Overseer,
God’s Own Revolutionary Church,
(GOREC) Rev Prof. Oke Akokotu while
reaffirming the mission statement of
the church, noted that soul winning
through evangelism is a task that ever
Christian must adhere to.