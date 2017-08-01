Delta Win Three Slots In South- South Zonal Elimination

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

Team Delta finally secured three games at the South South Zonal elimination of the ball games played at Benin City, the Edo State capital on Monday with extra effort of the team’s officials and players who did so much to outplay the other three states to advance their cause in the forth coming National Youth Games billed for September 07 -17 in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The three teams that blew the trumpet’s victory sound include Female Hockey team by virtue of existing order within the concerned States; the Male Basketball team acquired by team effort after overcoming Bayelsa 38 – 18; Delta vs Edo that ended 28 – 25 points in favour of Delta who eventually lost to Rivers in their third game that ended 39 – 25 points but were able to secure one of the two tickets from the zone.

The Female Basketball team also secured the ticket in their category,,having lost their first match against Balyesa 14 – 17, points respectively, but humbled Akwa Ibom 14 – 3points in their second match and went ahead to dismantle Edo Female basketball chariot’s wheel with 19points against Edo’s 11.

The last opponent that they found as unskilled monster in the battle of skills among young ladies participating in a round robin context were the Rivers female team that could not fly with their very unhealthy wings left the scene unannounced with 8points to their credit pursuing Delta’s 18points till the last bell that closed the door of hope and left them bewildered in the supposed colony of loving sisters,

Team Delta, however, have some disturbing hitches as the handball and cricket teams could not prove their worth in the skills context and the coaches were without good songs that would have included them in the list of living Generals as they left the place without flying banners.