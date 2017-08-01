New Permanent Secretaries To Be Appointed Soon –Okowa

BY CLETUS NGWODO

DELTA state Governor, Senate Ifeanyi Okowa ,has assured civil servants in the state of improved welfare and sued for their continued cooperation to towards the realization of his SMART Agenda.

Speaking at a one-day workshop organized by the Association of Senior Civil Servants Of Nigeria(ASCSN), Delta state branch in Asaba, Tuesday ,Governor Okowa,represented by his Special Adviser On Labour , Industrial Relations and Servicom, Comrade Mike Okeme, commended the association for mature conduct and high level of cooperation with the government since his administration came on board two years ago.

The governor, who described the theme of the workshop, “Survival of Trade Unions Under Economic Recession Issues and Prospects”, as apt, considering the reality on ground , noted that senior civil servants as valuable tool of government from where the best are selected to the next level, saying his administration will do everything possible to ensure that workers do not suffer unduly but get their best from the system.

He said that, as part of government’s commitment to repositioning the public service, new Permanent Secretaries will be appointed in due course from the pool of qualified personnel, noting that the delay was to enable government get the very best.

“I have listened carefully to papers presented and I am quite impressed by the level of organization among you. I want to reassure you that whatever is due to you will surely get to you. As a pool of fine resources, government will continue to tap from your expertise in driving its policies and programmes for the overall wellbeing of Deltans”, he said. In his remark, the state Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, noted that the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, at both federal and state levelS, has proved itself as a formidable trade union with intimidating track record of achievements in matters pertaining to the welfare of Nigerian workers as well as its members.

He recalled that in 2004, ASCSN was at the forefront of negotiation that culminated in the 12.5 percent salary increase for civil servants in Delta State and commended them for their tenacity and unwavering commitment.

Also speaking at the event, the National Auditor of the association, Comrade sam Dietake , said that Delta branch of ASCSN remains one the best branches in the country because of its infrastructural attainment and commended the leadership for the steady progress and efforts in bringing the association to an enviable level.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the association, Comrade Lawson Efenudu had commended the members of the association for their support and understanding in the past four years and urged them not to relent.He, however, noted that labour should not be seen as agitators or parallel body to government but as people representing the collective interest of workers.