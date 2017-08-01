Delta State Set To Defend National Youth Games Title

BY AKUNNA ONUEGBU

Delta, the leading state in sports development across Nigeria, has started cute preparations for the third edition of the National Youth Games scheduled to take place in Ilorin, Kwara State from 7th – 17th September 2017.

A release signed by the Director, Public Relations and Communication, Delta State Sports Commission, Omojvwe Eshalomi, disclosed that the state won the maiden edition at Abuja in 2013 as well as the second edition in Ilorin last year and are set to retain the title in the third edition.

Delta won the Abuja 2013 maiden edition with a total of 36 medals, made up of 20 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals. Akwa-Ibom came second with 13 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals, while Abia State got 9 gold, 6 silver and 14 bronze medals to place third.

In the send edition of the National Youth Games held last year in Ilorin, Kwara State, Delta State also won the overall prize with 9 gold, 7silver and 11 bronze medals ,while Ogun State emerged runner up with 8 Gold, 12 Silver and 5 bronze medals. Kwara, the host State, placed third with 8 Gold, 7 Silver and 6 bronze medals.

This year’s edition is also taking place in Ilorin, Kwara State, and having won the first and second edition of the Games, Delta State has put all necessary machinery in motion towards retaining the No 1 position by winning it back to back.