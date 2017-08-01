Herdsmen’s Menace: Our Lives In Danger, Ndokwa Community Cries Out

THE people of Amoji in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State have called on the state government to save their lives, as the activities of Fulani herdsmen had caused the community numerous pains, having lost lives, property and agricultural products.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Endurance Ejie said that the threat to lives and property in the area has become unbearable, especially since 2015 when herdsmen gave a quit notice to an adjoining village, Okuke to vacate, to give way for their animals to graze in the area.

According to him, the incident of that year was so bad that when the people of Okuke did not vacate as demanded, the farming village was attacked and many of the people, including youths from Amoji were injured.

Mr. Ejie said that now, the people of Amoji and the neighbouring communities are living in fear as there had been continuous invasion of their farmlands by the marauding Fulani herdsmen and their cattle.

The Pointer gathered that some weeks back, a teacher was attacked and he is presently walking in clutches.

Mr. Ejie, therefore called for the deployment of more police and other security services to the area to curtail and stop the activities of the herdsmen.