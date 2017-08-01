World Bank To Engage Additional 3,000 Delta Youths

BY ANDREW IKEHI

THE job and wealth creation project of the Delta State Government is set to receive additional boost as the World Bank, in partnership with the state government and the European Union (EU), is set to engage an additional 3,000 youths under its employ before the end of this year.

This, The Pointer gathered, would raise the tally of youths already engaged within the Public Works Component of the tripartite arrangement of the World Bank, EU and the Delta State Government sponsored State Employment and Expenditures For Results (SEEFOR) project in the state to 8,312 as 5,312 of them had already been engaged within the past four years.

The State Project Coordinator of SEEFOR in the state, Mr. Benson Ojoko who disclosed this on Wednesday in Asaba while briefing stakeholders of the project which included a high powered team of the World Bank and EU led by the Task Team Leader, Mr. Ismaila Ceesay, said that SEEFOR project, within the past four years, had been growing in leaps and bounds as it is also impacting positively on the socio-economic lives of the people.

Giving a breakdown of the impact of the project so far, Ojoko hinted that over 70 communities in the state with an excess of 358,000 residents in the areas have so far benefitted and taken part, particularly, in the community-driven development segment of the project.

While saying that given the impact of the project so far, which, perhaps, prompted its extension by 21 months by the partnering agencies (World Bank and EU), SEEFOR may be due to graduate into an agency for improved efficiency, adding that the state government was already leveraging on the funds already generated by the project which he pegged at over N200 million (one million dollars) for the procurement of refuse dump sites in the state.

“SEEFOR project is indeed a success. Since inception, we have been able to engage a total of 5,312 youths in the state. Many of those that have been engaged after their exercise with the organisation have been able to set up their own enterprises and they are doing well,” he said.

“This year, “the target is to get additional 3,000 youths on board in the state. We just opened the bid recently and we decided to fast track the procurement process in order to enhance the implementation process. This is in line with the state government’s job creation initiative and SEEFOR is committed to the vision.

“In respect to the Private Sector Participation (PSP) module of the intervention, particularly in waste collection and disposal, which cut across the various local government areas of the state, two years after we exited, over 70 per cent of them are still in operation. Although some of them still have their challenges here and there, the good thing is that they are still functioning, which means sustainability.’