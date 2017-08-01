Ukah Commends Delta Civil Service Commission Over Tour Of Mdadas

Thehe Delta state Commissioner

for Information,

Mr. Patrick Ukah has commended the Chairman and members of the State Civil Service Commission

for the awareness tour of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Ukah gave the commendation

when members of the Commission visited him in his office at Asaba.

He acknowledged the effort of the commission at educating civil servants and the state government on their roles, in line with civil service rules and regulations

and enjoined them to create more avenues to interact with civil servants on the various programmes and achievements of the state government, especially

the current economic situation in the country.

Addressing staff of the ministry, the Chairman of Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Patience Okwuofu charged information officers to disseminate

positive information

about the activities and programmes of government.

Chief Okwuofu called for the support of all civil servants in the state in her efforts to establish an accurate, reliable and dependable

data base of all civil servants.

She emphasised the commitment

of government in the training and re-training of civil servants to enhance efficiency and growth of the service.

The chairman of the commission

urged staff of the Ministry of Information as the mouth piece of government to bring the activities of government

to the doorsteps of all Deltans, insisting that they should be factual in the dissemination

of information.

Earlier, the functioning

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor enumerated the challenges facing the ministry

to include inadequate office accommodation, lack of vehicles, poor budgeting and flood which devastated Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba recently.

He assured that the ministry

will continue to publicise

government activities and programmes and promote

the image of government

in positive light.