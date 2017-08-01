THE people of Okpai community
in Ndokwa East, the host
community to AGIP Oil Company
and managers of the largest gas plant
in sub-Saharan Africa, have demanded
to be paid N 50 million for the death
of a Crocodile during their operations
in the area.
The Pointer learnt that the incident
occurred last week. Our source further
stated that the animal is a totem and
the money was meant to cleanse the
land of the effects of the desecration.
The community had to stop the
activities of the company in the
area the crocodile was killed, and
demanded that for the company to
continue its operations, the crocodile
must first be buried.
Series of negotiation was entered
to calm the feelings of the community,
but they insisted that the animal must
be properly
b u r i e d t o
avoid destructive consequences on
the land.After serious of negotiation,
the company and community arrived
at the N50 million to be paid before
the burial of the crocodile, which is
presently in a mortuary in Kwale,
Ndokwa West Local Government
Area awaiting the payment by the
oil firm.