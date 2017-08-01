AGIP To Pay Delta Community N50 Million To Bury Killed Crocodile

THE people of Okpai community

in Ndokwa East, the host

community to AGIP Oil Company

and managers of the largest gas plant

in sub-Saharan Africa, have demanded

to be paid N 50 million for the death

of a Crocodile during their operations

in the area.

The Pointer learnt that the incident

occurred last week. Our source further

stated that the animal is a totem and

the money was meant to cleanse the

land of the effects of the desecration.

The community had to stop the

activities of the company in the

area the crocodile was killed, and

demanded that for the company to

continue its operations, the crocodile

must first be buried.

Series of negotiation was entered

to calm the feelings of the community,

but they insisted that the animal must

be properly

b u r i e d t o

avoid destructive consequences on

the land.After serious of negotiation,

the company and community arrived

at the N50 million to be paid before

the burial of the crocodile, which is

presently in a mortuary in Kwale,

Ndokwa West Local Government

Area awaiting the payment by the

oil firm.