AS Delta State clocks
26 tomorrow, Deltans
have been called
upon to thank God that
despite all difficulties, the
state is still tied together
in love and unity irrespective
of the diverse tribe and
cultural affiliations.
The Senior Special Assistant
to the Governor on
Youth Development, Comrade
Hope George made the
call in Asaba while speaking
to Journalists on the import
of the anniversary.
He said the state has
fared well since creation
in 1991 till date due to the
calibre of both military and
Democratic leaders that
governed the state.
Comrade George said
the ability of the state to
overcome the Warri crisis
that almost crumbled the
economy of the oil rich
city was a milestone that
stabilized the peace and
development of the state in
all sectors.
He said the foundation
for a modern Delta State
laid by the military was
consolidated on when Late
Olorogun Felix Ibru came
into office and since then till
date the state has recorded
remarkable progress.
According to him, a lot of
human and infrastructural
development was recorded
since 1999 till date by Chief
James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel
Uduaghan and Senator Ifeanyi
Okowa, adding that
more successes will be
recorded by the present
administration.
He said Governor Okowa
since assumption of office
has tarred over 90 standard
roads, built, upgraded and
equipped hospitals and
schools, established three
new technical colleges with
state of the art facilities to
impart skills on youths as
well as empowered thousands
of youths who are
currently small and medium
scale entrepreneurs.
In the areas of sports,
environment, tourism, entertainment,
and empowerment
he said the present
administration has done
very well.
The SSA said Delta was
ahead of other states created
on same date in terms of
development and called on
stakeholders to rally round
the present administration
to enable it provide more
dividends of democracy.
Comrade George urged
youths and Deltans in general
to use this occasion to
promote peace and unity
in addition to joining Governor
Okowa in taking the
state to the desired destination