DELTA AT 26: Use Occasion To Promote Peace, Unity For Rapid Development, Deltans Urged

AS Delta State clocks

26 tomorrow, Deltans

have been called

upon to thank God that

despite all difficulties, the

state is still tied together

in love and unity irrespective

of the diverse tribe and

cultural affiliations.

The Senior Special Assistant

to the Governor on

Youth Development, Comrade

Hope George made the

call in Asaba while speaking

to Journalists on the import

of the anniversary.

He said the state has

fared well since creation

in 1991 till date due to the

calibre of both military and

Democratic leaders that

governed the state.

Comrade George said

the ability of the state to

overcome the Warri crisis

that almost crumbled the

economy of the oil rich

city was a milestone that

stabilized the peace and

development of the state in

all sectors.

He said the foundation

for a modern Delta State

laid by the military was

consolidated on when Late

Olorogun Felix Ibru came

into office and since then till

date the state has recorded

remarkable progress.

According to him, a lot of

human and infrastructural

development was recorded

since 1999 till date by Chief

James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel

Uduaghan and Senator Ifeanyi

Okowa, adding that

more successes will be

recorded by the present

administration.

He said Governor Okowa

since assumption of office

has tarred over 90 standard

roads, built, upgraded and

equipped hospitals and

schools, established three

new technical colleges with

state of the art facilities to

impart skills on youths as

well as empowered thousands

of youths who are

currently small and medium

scale entrepreneurs.

In the areas of sports,

environment, tourism, entertainment,

and empowerment

he said the present

administration has done

very well.

The SSA said Delta was

ahead of other states created

on same date in terms of

development and called on

stakeholders to rally round

the present administration

to enable it provide more

dividends of democracy.

Comrade George urged

youths and Deltans in general

to use this occasion to

promote peace and unity

in addition to joining Governor

Okowa in taking the

state to the desired destination