DELTA State Governor, Senator
Ifeanyi Okowa has called
on Nigerians to genuinely seek for God with faith in
other to overcome the present economic stress occasioned
by recession in the economy.
The governor made the call during the 40th Year Anniversary
of the Christian Pentecostal Mission, Delta state in
Asaba last Sunday.
The governor who was represented by his Executive Assistance
on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu,
said recession is not new as it was experienced in the time
of Joseph which caused the entire family of Jacob to migrate
to Egypt.
The governor reminded Nigerians that as it was in the time
of Joseph, when he remained faithful to God, so it is expected
that they have to be faithful and go to him in prayers, as it is
only through him that the perfect solution will arise.
“In a time like this, time of recession, individuals and sectors
are facing in Nigeria, it is only God we need as the perfect
solution by faith, closeness to God, tolerance and prayers”.
He emphasised that the development that is presently going
on in Delta state is not by the power of man, but by God’s
Grace, and as such it is a time we need prayers at all time, as
this period is a period the bible calls famine, and tolerance
is needed from everyone.
“It is a time we need prayers at all times. It is a period
bible calls famine. It happened in the days of Joseph and his
family members in Egypt. Joseph tolerated his brothers and
controlled his anger, hence at the appointed time God intervened.
Joseph remained faithful to God in prayers”.
The governor said God is leading his administration, and
He will continue to lead the government to create more jobs
in the state.