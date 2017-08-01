Recession: Focus on God for Solution, Okowa Counsels Nigerians

DELTA State Governor, Senator

Ifeanyi Okowa has called

on Nigerians to genuinely seek for God with faith in

other to overcome the present economic stress occasioned

by recession in the economy.

The governor made the call during the 40th Year Anniversary

of the Christian Pentecostal Mission, Delta state in

Asaba last Sunday.

The governor who was represented by his Executive Assistance

on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu,

said recession is not new as it was experienced in the time

of Joseph which caused the entire family of Jacob to migrate

to Egypt.

The governor reminded Nigerians that as it was in the time

of Joseph, when he remained faithful to God, so it is expected

that they have to be faithful and go to him in prayers, as it is

only through him that the perfect solution will arise.

“In a time like this, time of recession, individuals and sectors

are facing in Nigeria, it is only God we need as the perfect

solution by faith, closeness to God, tolerance and prayers”.

He emphasised that the development that is presently going

on in Delta state is not by the power of man, but by God’s

Grace, and as such it is a time we need prayers at all time, as

this period is a period the bible calls famine, and tolerance

is needed from everyone.

“It is a time we need prayers at all times. It is a period

bible calls famine. It happened in the days of Joseph and his

family members in Egypt. Joseph tolerated his brothers and

controlled his anger, hence at the appointed time God intervened.

Joseph remained faithful to God in prayers”.

The governor said God is leading his administration, and

He will continue to lead the government to create more jobs

in the state.