NATIONAL Chairman presidential Amnesty phase
three recipients, ex -militant “General” John
Abugo has felicitated with the former Governor
of Delta State, Chief James Ibori on his 59th birthday
which took place recently.
In his congratulation message, Abugo eulogized the
former governor for bringing peace to the Niger Delta
and also hailed Chief Ighoyota Amori who clocked 65
recently as a dependable father and political leader.
“We the ex militants are carrying him shoulder high
because of how positively he has touched our lives,
much of what comes to us today is the credit of his
efforts. Ibori the “ODIDIGBORIGBO” of the universe is
indeed worth celebrating at 59”, he stateC.
Augo who further extolled Chief Ibori leadership
quality said: “as an ex militant, I can authoritatively tell
you that we have deep respect for Ibori and we believe
in his political philosophy which brought awareness,
growth and development to the nooks and crannies of
Delta state.
We use the auspicious occasion of his birthday to re
affirm that as his political disciples, we are prepared
and ready to queue behind him in all his quests to
make Delta State and Indeed the Niger Delta region a
better place.
:”We the phase three presidential amnesty recipients
without any iota of doubt believe in totality that Ibori
will do better and greater things in the nearest future
than he has done in the past”, he added.
Similarly, “General” Abugo hailed Chief Ighoyota
Amori on the occasion of his 65 birthday celebration
as a father and political leader who has an excellent
and amazing passion for the growth and development
of his people .