Abugo Salutes Ibori At 59, Amori At 65

Abugo has felicitated with the former Governor

of Delta State, Chief James Ibori on his 59th birthday

which took place recently.

In his congratulation message, Abugo eulogized the

former governor for bringing peace to the Niger Delta

and also hailed Chief Ighoyota Amori who clocked 65

recently as a dependable father and political leader.

“We the ex militants are carrying him shoulder high

because of how positively he has touched our lives,

much of what comes to us today is the credit of his

efforts. Ibori the “ODIDIGBORIGBO” of the universe is

indeed worth celebrating at 59”, he stateC.

Augo who further extolled Chief Ibori leadership

quality said: “as an ex militant, I can authoritatively tell

you that we have deep respect for Ibori and we believe

in his political philosophy which brought awareness,

growth and development to the nooks and crannies of

Delta state.

We use the auspicious occasion of his birthday to re

affirm that as his political disciples, we are prepared

and ready to queue behind him in all his quests to

make Delta State and Indeed the Niger Delta region a

better place.

:”We the phase three presidential amnesty recipients

without any iota of doubt believe in totality that Ibori

will do better and greater things in the nearest future

than he has done in the past”, he added.

Similarly, “General” Abugo hailed Chief Ighoyota

Amori on the occasion of his 65 birthday celebration

as a father and political leader who has an excellent

and amazing passion for the growth and development

of his people .