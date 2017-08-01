TO think that every aphorism is
applied as expressed is synonymous
to believing that the lion will not
charge at you just because you are a
vegetarian. If not, how do we explain this
age long and well established maxim ‘’the
youths are the leaders of tomorrow’’ but
had hardly worked in this part of the earth
surface called Nigeria and in Africa as a
continent. Currently, with the exception
of Joseph Kabila, the president of the
Democratic Republic of Congo, who is a
little above 43 years of age and as such
could be described as relatively youthful,
no other African president presently is in
the same age range or bracket as they are
about or well above fifty years of age. Here
in Nigeria, the story is not different, except
for those that got to position of authority
through undemocratic means in the time
past, it is only the incumbent governor of
Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, who
is just a little above 43years of age and the
immediate past Governor of Lagos State
who is now the Federal Minister in charge
of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde
Raji Fashola (SAN) who governed Lagos
State at a relatively youthful age and a
handle of others yet to be identified, others
got to power as matured adults with their
ages roving around fifty years and above
and chances are, that they may remain in
one leadership position or the other till
they are well above Seventy years of age.
A very good case in mind is our very own
Nigeria President, Mohammadu Buhari.
This very trend had earned Africa a laurel
as a continent that produced the oldest
serving president in the world in the
person of President Robert Mugagbe of
Zimbabwe who is a little above ninety
three years of age and has earned
Here in Nigeria, “youths are the leaders
of tomorrow’’ has become a form of sermon
by our leaders that we can describe as a
gospel without miracle. The reason for
this opinion is understandable; the leaders
preach this without taking pragmatic steps
to develop or design strategies that will
help it see the light of the day. The youths
in particular are also beginning to view it
as a one sided narrative especially when it
is coming from our present crop of leaders.
It has become an epigrammatic tales that
revolves round a particular plot construed
around the electioneering campaign, with
the sole aim of achieving electoral victory. In
most cases , this particular adage becomes
more of a slogan or anthems for the political
parties, it last as long as the electioneering
period and goes on sabbatical or extinction
as soon as the winners emerge and it will
remain on sabbatical till the next campaign
season and no one not even the youths
have expressed concern over this trend
employed by our politicians. This has
become a political fate and has graduated
to a political burden which the masses has
carried right from October, 1960.
But with recent happenings round the
world political space and most especially,
with the emergence of some young/
youthful bloods such as Emmanuel Macron,
39, as the president of France and others
into exulted positions in their lands,
has suddenly awaken the political and
leadership consciousness among Nigerian
youths. This heightened agitation has
become a very hot topic for national
discourse and has taken a new dimension
with the 2019 around the corner. The social
media has become not just a platform for
this debate but willing tools. Youths on their
parts are getting unusually busy aligning
and realigning politically. Proliferations
of politically induced associations are
becoming conspicuously visible. The
accused seat tight political elders are not
ready to let go power or shift political
boundaries to accommodate these youths.
Instead, they are perfecting their political
strategies and tactics that will help them
remain in power which includes but
not limited to forming new alliances or
floating new political parties as we have
witnessed most recently.
This fresh political
activism on the part of
the youths is viewed
as a right step in the
right direction and
calls for celebration,
even when the youths
should be advised to
trade with caution.
The reason for the
celebration of this
recent development is
not farfetched. Before
now, the degree of silence maintained
by our youths were alarming and the
same time disturbing. The degree of
apathy demonstrated by our youths in the
time past to seeking political positions
made some elderly politician who ought,
based on natural factor like age to have
gone on political retirement to carry
on unchallenged. It recently got to a
comical but worrisome stage that some
political parties and their gladiators were
appointing and anointing men well above
sixty years of age as national youths
leader of their various groups living us
to wonder if being a youth has become
a thing of the mind and therefore have
nothing to do with age any longer. Some of
these political elders recently at different
gathering declared that in their views,
the current crop of Nigerian youths are
not politically matured enough to handle
the ever dynamic , ever nascent and
ever fragile political positions in Nigeria.
The youths were roundly accused of not
being any different from the “politically
matured‘’ adults. It is publicly believed that
both the adults and the youths in politics
shares a very common denominator when
it corruption and abuse of public office.
Above all, the youths on their parts are not
speaking in one voice as some have chosen
to play the role of spoilers working at cross
purpose with their groups thereby making
the actualization of the set leadership goal
difficult if not impossible.