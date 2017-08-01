Nigeria: Building A Nation Without The Youths

TO think that every aphorism is

applied as expressed is synonymous

to believing that the lion will not

charge at you just because you are a

vegetarian. If not, how do we explain this

age long and well established maxim ‘’the

youths are the leaders of tomorrow’’ but

had hardly worked in this part of the earth

surface called Nigeria and in Africa as a

continent. Currently, with the exception

of Joseph Kabila, the president of the

Democratic Republic of Congo, who is a

little above 43 years of age and as such

could be described as relatively youthful,

no other African president presently is in

the same age range or bracket as they are

about or well above fifty years of age. Here

in Nigeria, the story is not different, except

for those that got to position of authority

through undemocratic means in the time

past, it is only the incumbent governor of

Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, who

is just a little above 43years of age and the

immediate past Governor of Lagos State

who is now the Federal Minister in charge

of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde

Raji Fashola (SAN) who governed Lagos

State at a relatively youthful age and a

handle of others yet to be identified, others

got to power as matured adults with their

ages roving around fifty years and above

and chances are, that they may remain in

one leadership position or the other till

they are well above Seventy years of age.

A very good case in mind is our very own

Nigeria President, Mohammadu Buhari.

This very trend had earned Africa a laurel

as a continent that produced the oldest

serving president in the world in the

person of President Robert Mugagbe of

Zimbabwe who is a little above ninety

three years of age and has earned

Here in Nigeria, “youths are the leaders

of tomorrow’’ has become a form of sermon

by our leaders that we can describe as a

gospel without miracle. The reason for

this opinion is understandable; the leaders

preach this without taking pragmatic steps

to develop or design strategies that will

help it see the light of the day. The youths

in particular are also beginning to view it

as a one sided narrative especially when it

is coming from our present crop of leaders.

It has become an epigrammatic tales that

revolves round a particular plot construed

around the electioneering campaign, with

the sole aim of achieving electoral victory. In

most cases , this particular adage becomes

more of a slogan or anthems for the political

parties, it last as long as the electioneering

period and goes on sabbatical or extinction

as soon as the winners emerge and it will

remain on sabbatical till the next campaign

season and no one not even the youths

have expressed concern over this trend

employed by our politicians. This has

become a political fate and has graduated

to a political burden which the masses has

carried right from October, 1960.

But with recent happenings round the

world political space and most especially,

with the emergence of some young/

youthful bloods such as Emmanuel Macron,

39, as the president of France and others

into exulted positions in their lands,

has suddenly awaken the political and

leadership consciousness among Nigerian

youths. This heightened agitation has

become a very hot topic for national

discourse and has taken a new dimension

with the 2019 around the corner. The social

media has become not just a platform for

this debate but willing tools. Youths on their

parts are getting unusually busy aligning

and realigning politically. Proliferations

of politically induced associations are

becoming conspicuously visible. The

accused seat tight political elders are not

ready to let go power or shift political

boundaries to accommodate these youths.

Instead, they are perfecting their political

strategies and tactics that will help them

remain in power which includes but

not limited to forming new alliances or

floating new political parties as we have

witnessed most recently.

This fresh political

activism on the part of

the youths is viewed

as a right step in the

right direction and

calls for celebration,

even when the youths

should be advised to

trade with caution.

The reason for the

celebration of this

recent development is

not farfetched. Before

now, the degree of silence maintained

by our youths were alarming and the

same time disturbing. The degree of

apathy demonstrated by our youths in the

time past to seeking political positions

made some elderly politician who ought,

based on natural factor like age to have

gone on political retirement to carry

on unchallenged. It recently got to a

comical but worrisome stage that some

political parties and their gladiators were

appointing and anointing men well above

sixty years of age as national youths

leader of their various groups living us

to wonder if being a youth has become

a thing of the mind and therefore have

nothing to do with age any longer. Some of

these political elders recently at different

gathering declared that in their views,

the current crop of Nigerian youths are

not politically matured enough to handle

the ever dynamic , ever nascent and

ever fragile political positions in Nigeria.

The youths were roundly accused of not

being any different from the “politically

matured‘’ adults. It is publicly believed that

both the adults and the youths in politics

shares a very common denominator when

it corruption and abuse of public office.

Above all, the youths on their parts are not

speaking in one voice as some have chosen

to play the role of spoilers working at cross

purpose with their groups thereby making

the actualization of the set leadership goal

difficult if not impossible.