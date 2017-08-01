Flooding: Asaba NSE Boss Hails Govt’s Proactive Measures

BY ANDREW IKEHI

THE Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Asaba ,chapter, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno has given a thumb-up to the Delta State Government for what he described as its proactive disposition towards curtailing the challenge of flooding in the state.

Giving the commendation in Asaba, the state capital during an interview with newsmen, the NSE boss said that the commendation is coming on the heels of obvious observation that the state government has since commenced implementation of some of the flooding control measurers presented to it. While describing flooding as a natural universal challenge that is not peculiar to any particular country, state or region, Engr. Ofoeyeno said that finding a systemic control in addressing the challenge should be the concern of any sensitive government, just as he eulogised the disposition of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in that direction.

Speaking about the current flooding situation in Asaba, the state capital, Ofoeyeno said that some of the findings revealed that there must be a concrete construction of storm water control measures around some of the key areas within the metropolis.

He listed the areas to, among others ,include, DLA/Jesus Saves Road through Standard Life School junction to Kainene, as well as Azinge Street junction.

The NSE leader said that there must be a concrete sewer from back of Lion House to Agric Road junction, concrete sewer from Jesus Saves Road/Agric Road to Nnebuisi through Edozie Okonkwo to River Niger.

He also said “flood from Summit Junction, Junior Staff Quarters, Secretariat, Inter-Bau, then Maryann Babangida Way from Okpanam will all be channelled appropriately.

While saying that some of the contracts have already been awarded through the Ministry of Works and are waiting to start work after the raining season, the NSE boss expressed appreciation to the Okowa led administration, just as he urged Deltans to be patient and support the government on the various projects already completed, some ongoing and more are still coming.

“I am confident that very soon; Deltans will begin to appreciate this government as the projects already completed would be visible to even the blind.”