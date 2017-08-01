Ukah Receives SMART Ambassador Of The Year 2017 Award

THE Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has commended the Indigenous Correspondents Chapel (ICC) members for their critical approach in the dissemination of the activities, programmes and policies of government to the people in the state.

The Commissioner gave the commendation recently during a courtesy visit and presentation of an award from State Indigenous Correspondents Chapel of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ), in recognition of his contributions to the Smart Agenda of the Governor of the state, Senator (Dr. ) Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr. Ukah, who thanked the ICC for the award, said that government was always appreciative when it was criticized constructively, instead of being sycophantic and giving negative report on its activities.

The Commissioner commended ICC for being watchful of government developmental strides and being responsive and prompt in reporting government activities and achievements.

The Commissioner reiterated that the indigenous chapel represented local content by being the custodians of real stories and called for the already established relationship to continue.

Mr. Ukah promised to look into the request made earlier by the Chairman of ICC for office equipment to enable them dispense their duties effectively and efficiently. He, however, made a donation of a desktop computer and a SMILE internet modem to the chapel to enable them connect to the internet.

Earlier, the Chairman, Indigenous Correspondents Chapel, Asaba, Comrade Inneh Ozah Bartholomew, revealed that the Commissioner was considered worthy as the recipient of the inaugural official award of recognition as SMART Ambassador of the year 2017, for his commitment and sterling administrative leadership style. Comrade Ozah added that the award was also in recognition of the untiring efforts of the Commissioner in propagating the SMART Agenda of Senator( Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration for the purpose of ensuring prosperity for all Deltans.

He appealed to the Commissioner for his support to enable the chapel to discharge its functions effectively through the provision of basic work tools that would complement its efforts in the practice of information dissemination, even as he intimated the Commissioner of the chapel’s week scheduled for the month of August, 2017. In his remark, the functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr. Paul, Osahor, commended the Chapel for the award given to the Commissioner, saying that it was a good gesture and a call to duty, while urging ICC to always strive to give accurate and balanced reports about government’s activities.

Present at the ceremony were the Director of Administration, Mr. Frank Akpoku, Director of Research and Statistics, Mr. Kingsley Olomukoro, Director, Government Printer, Mr. Omokri Lucky, among others.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of the award by the Chairman of the Indigenous Correspondents Chapel to the Commissioner.