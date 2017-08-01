Warri/Ode-Itsekiri Bridge

When Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa mounted the saddle of statecraft in May, 2015, he minced no words as to his irrevocable commitment to hitting the ground running with massive and unprecedented expansion of the frontiers of infrastructural development across the nooks and crannies of the state, among other meaningful people-oriented programmes.

These are encapsulated in the Smart Agenda, which incidentally, forms the pivot on which the administration’s policies and programmes revolve.

True to the spirit and letter of this famous declaration, the Okowa administration has positively impacted on the three senatorial districts and, indeed, the 25 local government areas of Delta State with a galaxy of development projects, including roads, agriculture, electricity, rural/urban renewal and other infrastructural facilities as well as the empowerment of youths for gainful employment.

One of the latest addenda of this massive transformation agenda of the administration is the construction of the Warrior/Ode-Itsekiri Bridge and roads. According to the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, who spoke to journalists at the end of a recent State Executive Council (exco) meeting, the state government is desirous of seeing to the successful completion of the project within reasonable period.

We commend the state government for the determination to give eloquent expression to the governor’s promises to Deltans by opening up windows of opportunities in the realm of roads and rural infrastructure in particular, strategic wealth creation, massive urban renewal and expansion of the frontiers of the dividends of democracy, generally.

There is no doubt that the Warri/Ode Itsekiri Bridge, when completed, will re-define, re-engineer and refocus the socio-economic landscape of the area. Indeed, it will open a new vista of social and commercial interplay and open up the riverine areas to robust activities that will advance the fortunes of the area in particular and Delta State, generally.

Transportation and communication will also witness rapid growth. The bridge will solve the age-long problem facing the communities and environs, particularly with regard to trade, transportation, commerce and industry. The communities will definitely enjoy the dividends that their counterparts in Igbuku and Bomadi among other riverine areas that have benefitted from construction of bridges by the state government.

Considering the terrain which makes the project more cost-intensive, coupled with the declining economic fortunes of the state, and indeed the world over, kudos must go to the Okowa administration for providing the needed funds and the political will to see that the project receives the desired attention.

But responsibility for the timely and efficient delivery of the bridge is not that of the government alone. For this project to materialize, the benefitting communities should join hands with the government to ensure the smooth sail to completing the project. For instance, the idea of community youths and other groups demanding illegal, outrageous compensations from contractors, thereby constituting a clog in the wheels of progress, must cease.

Accordingly, traditional, opinion, religious and youth leaders should mobilise and conscientise their people to invariably support and defend the project. By so doing, they will be contributing immensely to the speedy execution of the bridge.

The contractors, on their part, should print their footsteps on the sands of time by working according to job specifications, both in time and job delivery as soon as they are mobilized. They should resist the temptation of needless delays and shoddy job performance, as these will be counter-productive.

In all, the Warri/Ode Itsekiri Bridge will open up more opportunities, new socio economic configurations and link up more communities like experienced in Omadina, Igbuku and Bomadi bridges earlier constructed under the James Ibori administration.