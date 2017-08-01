Ugborodo Community Killings: Fish Out Spiritual Head, Others, Leaders Appeal To Police

BY DENNIS OTU THE Delta State Governmentinaugurated

Ugborodo Community

Management Committee (UCMC),

has called on security operatives to go

after Benson Omadeli, Olajori (Spiritual

Head) and others in Ugborodo, Warri

South-West Local Government Area,

following the death of two indigenes

in a renewed leadership conflict in the

community.

But Benson Omadeli Olajori in a

swift denial, said, “I was not in town, I

have been away; so I cannot comment

on what is actually happening at the

moment.”

Benson Okoturo and Samuel Mayomi,

reportedly died over Tuesday’s armed

youths repelling of the 52-man UCMC

and other indigenes on a ferry for a

meeting in the community to unveil

UCMC roadmap for meeting its one year

mandate of restoring lasting peace to

the community, torn apart by protracted

leadership struggle.

Okoturo, member of the IMC

reportedly collapsed and died at a

Warri hospital from shock of sporadic

gunshots, while Mayomi drowned

among other passengers after their

boat was rammed into by another boat,

loaded with armed Ugborodo youths,

who also abducted and tortured five

other victims during the tragic boat

journey before releasing them on the

intervention of the Nigerian Navy.

The attackers allegedly undermined

the presence of a 106-man police

team led by Superintendent Sola

Adebayor on the orders of the Delta

State Commissioner of Police, Zanna

Ibrahim, whose men reportedly

watched like spectators as the armed

men intercepted the victims on the

ferry, Kpokpor and Madangho.

At a press conference in Warri, Austin

Oborogbeyi, Chairman of the UCMC,

alleged that, but for the prompt backing

of the police, the corpse of drowned

Mayomi, after it was recovered from

the waters, was almost hijacked again

by the attackers, probably with the

intention of destroying likely evidence

against them.

Oborogbeyi’s statement alleged that,

“Five victims were kidnapped by the

attackers and detained and later taken

to the residence of Benson Omadeli,

where they were thoroughly beaten

and caused bodily injuries before being

rescued.

“We have identities of some of those

inside the attackers’ boats. The souls

of our dead brothers are crying out for

justice. The lawlessness in Ugborodo

must be brought to an end. This is what

we demand from the Federal and Delta

State Governments, whose primary

responsibility is to protect the lives

and properties of citizens in any part

of the country.”

The Delta State Police Commissioner

in his situation report on the crisis,

said that he was so far only aware of

one death and the eventual recovery

of the corpse of the drowned deceased

and also confirmed that he had earlier

granted the UCMC’s request for police

prelude to the tragic boat trip to

Ugborodo.

“If the matter has involved deaths

and the complainants have mentioned

names, it is now a criminal matter and

we will treat it as such. Investigation is

a till ongoing,” the police commissioner

explained.