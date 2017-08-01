BY DENNIS OTU THE Delta State Governmentinaugurated
Ugborodo Community
Management Committee (UCMC),
has called on security operatives to go
after Benson Omadeli, Olajori (Spiritual
Head) and others in Ugborodo, Warri
South-West Local Government Area,
following the death of two indigenes
in a renewed leadership conflict in the
community.
But Benson Omadeli Olajori in a
swift denial, said, “I was not in town, I
have been away; so I cannot comment
on what is actually happening at the
moment.”
Benson Okoturo and Samuel Mayomi,
reportedly died over Tuesday’s armed
youths repelling of the 52-man UCMC
and other indigenes on a ferry for a
meeting in the community to unveil
UCMC roadmap for meeting its one year
mandate of restoring lasting peace to
the community, torn apart by protracted
leadership struggle.
Okoturo, member of the IMC
reportedly collapsed and died at a
Warri hospital from shock of sporadic
gunshots, while Mayomi drowned
among other passengers after their
boat was rammed into by another boat,
loaded with armed Ugborodo youths,
who also abducted and tortured five
other victims during the tragic boat
journey before releasing them on the
intervention of the Nigerian Navy.
The attackers allegedly undermined
the presence of a 106-man police
team led by Superintendent Sola
Adebayor on the orders of the Delta
State Commissioner of Police, Zanna
Ibrahim, whose men reportedly
watched like spectators as the armed
men intercepted the victims on the
ferry, Kpokpor and Madangho.
At a press conference in Warri, Austin
Oborogbeyi, Chairman of the UCMC,
alleged that, but for the prompt backing
of the police, the corpse of drowned
Mayomi, after it was recovered from
the waters, was almost hijacked again
by the attackers, probably with the
intention of destroying likely evidence
against them.
Oborogbeyi’s statement alleged that,
“Five victims were kidnapped by the
attackers and detained and later taken
to the residence of Benson Omadeli,
where they were thoroughly beaten
and caused bodily injuries before being
rescued.
“We have identities of some of those
inside the attackers’ boats. The souls
of our dead brothers are crying out for
justice. The lawlessness in Ugborodo
must be brought to an end. This is what
we demand from the Federal and Delta
State Governments, whose primary
responsibility is to protect the lives
and properties of citizens in any part
of the country.”
The Delta State Police Commissioner
in his situation report on the crisis,
said that he was so far only aware of
one death and the eventual recovery
of the corpse of the drowned deceased
and also confirmed that he had earlier
granted the UCMC’s request for police
prelude to the tragic boat trip to
Ugborodo.
“If the matter has involved deaths
and the complainants have mentioned
names, it is now a criminal matter and
we will treat it as such. Investigation is
a till ongoing,” the police commissioner
explained.