No Plan To Sell Delta Line –Aniagwu

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

THE Delta State Government has debunked insinuations that the state transport service, operators of Delta Line has been sold.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Ehiedu Charles Aniagwu at a well attended press conference in Asaba, yesterday, disclosed that Governor Okowa values the roles the transportation company plays in the lives of Deltans and Nigerians in general and has never contemplated the sale of the company.

According to him, it has been discovered that, over the years, the management of the company had failed to deliver on the purpose for which the company was set up, but rather, has incurred huge debts and also, failed to meet its contractual obligations to workers, prompting government to look at better ways to ensure that the desired results of rendering services to Deltans was achieved, while the state government makes money from the company.

Of recent, there have been insinuations that the transport company has been sold while some quarters believe that government has no business running business, but, Mr. Aniagwu during the briefing stated that the Governor Okowa administration has the intention of divesting government interests in the company by having 40 per cent equity shares, while a reputable transport company takes 60 per cent shares.

“Delta State Government wants the company (Delta Line) to remain as a growing concern; that is why nobody can contemplate the sale of the company,” he said, stating, “if anything else, the name Delta Line must be retained, so, we are going into a Public Private Partnership (PPP); we are only partnering with the private sector that has demonstrated so much confidence and ability to run the operation of such business.

There is no intention to short-change the state; rather, the decision that was made is for the best interest of the state, the best interest of Deltans, the best interest of the finances of the state and, above all, the best interest of the lives of everyone, irrespective of where they come from, who will take advantage of this transport service to move to and fro their different destinations. In a nutshell, these are what are behind the decisions in respect of divesting part of the state government’s equity holding in respect of Delta Line.”

He continued, “The insinuation that the Delta State Government has sold Delta Line is false, for what was done was to divest some of government’s equity with a view to bringing in private hands to efficiently pilot the affairs of the transport company and we are looking at 60-40 equity holding as against 70-30 that was reported in some papers.

This is to ensure that the company comes in, repositions the Delta Line and puts it on the path of profitability; when that is done, we can talk about liquidating the debt burden that at the moment has been the pain of the company,” he said.

He said “The state government is mindful of the need to have a transportation company that is efficient, effective and able to deliver to our people and to have vehicles that can take them to places they desire to go at the most reasonable costs and at the same time, the image of the state will still remain intact at that high standard and in doing that, the state government believes that over the years, the Delta Line that was set up with very good intentions has not been able to live up to its expectations.Aniagwu added, “in the last two years, government have taken pains to study the company and how it is being run, with a view to properly repositioning it and in the course of that study, it was discovered that it is practically impossible for government to effectively run it in such a way that it would bring about the efficiency that is desired.”