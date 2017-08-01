Okowa Forwards Bill To Repeal DSIEC Law To Assembly

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, forwarded a bill for a law to repeal the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Bill to the state House of Assembly.

The executive draft bill, titled, ‘Delta State Electoral Law, 2017’ is for a law to repeal the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2012 and for other matters connected thereto.

Contained in the letter as read by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the bill seeks to also repeal some aspects of the Delta State Local Government Law, 2013 and re-enact the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2017.

“I wish to convey my compliments to the Rt. Hon. Speaker and members of the House of Assembly and to forward to her, a draft bill titled Delta State Electoral Law 2017 for your kind consideration and passage.” “Forwarded herewith is a hard and soft copy of the bill for your kind consideration. I thank you for your usual cooperation and do earnestly look forward to your due diligence and expeditious consideration of the bill,” the letter stated.

The Majority Leader and member representing Isoko North State Constituency, Hon. Tim Owhefere, moved for the acceptance of the letter and was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader and Member representing Bomadi Constituency, Hon. Preyor Oboro.

The House will resume plenary today by 10am.