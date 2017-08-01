DELSU Lecturer, Idamoyibo, Emerges Musicologist’s National President

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA/ABRAKA The national leadership of the Association of Nigerian

Musicologists (ANIM), has elected Prof. Ovaborhene

Idamoyibo of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka,

as its national president to pilot the affairs of the association for

the next two years.

Others are Vic-President, Dr. Femi Abiodun (OAU, Ife),

Secretary, Dr. Nnamdi Onuora-Oguno (UNIZIK, Awka); Assistant

Secretary, Mrs. Omolabake Dada (Ibadan, Polytechnic), Editor,

Prof. Onyee Nwankpa (UNIPORT), Public Relations Officer, Dr.

Ikenna Onwuegbuna (UNN). Also elected is Treasurer, Dr. Grace

Ekong (UNI-UYO); Financial Secretary, Dr. John Aewole (UNILAG);

Welfare, Dr. Maureen Uche (COE, Agbor) and Auditor, Dr. Festus

Olisaeke (FCE, Pankshi).

Speaking shortly after the election, the president-elect, Prof.

Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, thanked the association for giving

him and his executive the opportunity to serve; assuring that

they would live up to the confidence reposed in him by the

association.

Asked about his plans for the association, he said: “As the new

president, my plans include to complete the projects handed over

to me by my predecessor such as establishing an academy of

music/conservatory to conduct professional music examination

in Nigeria, in order to increase the standard of music studies and

professionalism.