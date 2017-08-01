BY ANTHONY ARUGBA/ABRAKA The national leadership of the Association of Nigerian
Musicologists (ANIM), has elected Prof. Ovaborhene
Idamoyibo of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka,
as its national president to pilot the affairs of the association for
the next two years.
Others are Vic-President, Dr. Femi Abiodun (OAU, Ife),
Secretary, Dr. Nnamdi Onuora-Oguno (UNIZIK, Awka); Assistant
Secretary, Mrs. Omolabake Dada (Ibadan, Polytechnic), Editor,
Prof. Onyee Nwankpa (UNIPORT), Public Relations Officer, Dr.
Ikenna Onwuegbuna (UNN). Also elected is Treasurer, Dr. Grace
Ekong (UNI-UYO); Financial Secretary, Dr. John Aewole (UNILAG);
Welfare, Dr. Maureen Uche (COE, Agbor) and Auditor, Dr. Festus
Olisaeke (FCE, Pankshi).
Speaking shortly after the election, the president-elect, Prof.
Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, thanked the association for giving
him and his executive the opportunity to serve; assuring that
they would live up to the confidence reposed in him by the
association.
Asked about his plans for the association, he said: “As the new
president, my plans include to complete the projects handed over
to me by my predecessor such as establishing an academy of
music/conservatory to conduct professional music examination
in Nigeria, in order to increase the standard of music studies and
professionalism.