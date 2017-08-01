Nigerians In Diaspora Deserve Voting Rights

Recently, leaders of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO )

were in Nigeria to press home the need for over 17 million

of their members spread across the world to participate in

elections in Nigeria from 2019.

At a joint press conference, NIDO ’s Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Gbandi and

Chairman of NIDO ’s Board of Trustees, Mr. Samuel Adewusi stressed

the need for the National Assembly (NA SS) to amend the Electoral Act

and the 1999 Constitution in order to pave the way for Diaspora voting

and expressed optimism that the quest for voting rights for Nigerians

in Diaspora would be actualised since there is a budgetary provision

for the National Identity Management Commission (NI MC) to capture

the data and issue identity cards to them abroad.

The agitation for inclusion as voters in the forthcoming general

elections in 2019 should be seen for what it is: a genuine expression of

over 17 million Diaspora Nigerians to have a say, via electronic means,

in the election of those who will lead their country.

We are for it not only because it is a good starting point for Nigerians

abroad to ask for what naturally belongs to them, but because it is

an inalienable right, a medium of expression of political opinion and

thought and a most sacrosanct right a citizen has, that should never

be taken away from him.

In many countries across the world, including like Niger Republic

and South Africa, there is constitutional provision for their citizens in

the Diaspora to vote. It is on record that 116 countries in the world

have a system that allows their citizens residing abroad to vote in their

general elections, while in many other countries, seats are allocated to

represent citizens living abroad.

In the French National Assembly, for instance, 11 seats are allocated

to citizens living abroad, the Italians allocate 18 spots, six in the Senate

and 12 in the lower house. In fact, the list of countries with this or

similar provisions is endless. In Niger, as well, Diasporas do not only

vote, but have two seats reserved for them in their National Assembly.

This is a far smaller country than Nigeria. So, there is no basis for our

country not to toe a commendable path as illustrated above.

As a supposed giant of Africa, we maintain the notion that discussions

on Diaspora voting should not be an issue that we should at this time

argumentatively belabour ourselves with, but how to ensure a head

count of Nigerians in the Diaspora and allocate an appropriate number

of legislative seats to them so that they can contribute maximally to

the development of Nigeria.

For many reasons beyond the policy of rights, the fact that Nigerians

in the Diaspora remitted $24 billion to the Nigeria economy in 2015

speaks volume of the organization’s contribution to the development

of the country. It becomes an even more interesting matter that the

$24 billion, is more than what Nigeria got through Foreign Direct

Investments (FDIs) within five years.

These remittances alone are enough to show what Nigerians abroad

are doing for this country; that they continue to contribute the single

biggest contributor of cash to the stability of the economy, not to talk

of what they periodically offer in the areas of technology transfer

as exemplified by the ICT transfer and the trauma centre under

construction in Abuja.

Of course, we are not unaware of the major concern driving the

uncertainty and doubt on the reliability of the voter register and

likelihood of voting fraud. However, the biometric identification is

near-error proof, which inhibits the large-scale manipulation of voters’

identities as seen in the manual modes. The move to establish a unique

identification number for all adult citizens by 2018 is a move in the

right direction, which would enable Nigeria to have the equivalent of

America’s social security number and would, further make assurance

doubly sure on the identity of voters.

It is worth mentioning that the Independent National Electoral

Commission (IN EC) and the Senate Committee on Diaspora and

Non-Governmental Organisations are on the same page on this issue.

IN EC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has implored the National

Assembly to expedite action in amending the relevant sections of the

Constitution and the Electoral Act, in line with global best practices.

It is our considered opinion that giving Diasporas this right will incite

a sense of belonging in Nigerians who, as a result of one circumstance

or the other, find themselves outside the shores of the country. They

remain part and parcel of our country, despite the distance which

separates their countries of abode and Nigeria.