Recently, leaders of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO )
were in Nigeria to press home the need for over 17 million
of their members spread across the world to participate in
elections in Nigeria from 2019.
At a joint press conference, NIDO ’s Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Gbandi and
Chairman of NIDO ’s Board of Trustees, Mr. Samuel Adewusi stressed
the need for the National Assembly (NA SS) to amend the Electoral Act
and the 1999 Constitution in order to pave the way for Diaspora voting
and expressed optimism that the quest for voting rights for Nigerians
in Diaspora would be actualised since there is a budgetary provision
for the National Identity Management Commission (NI MC) to capture
the data and issue identity cards to them abroad.
The agitation for inclusion as voters in the forthcoming general
elections in 2019 should be seen for what it is: a genuine expression of
over 17 million Diaspora Nigerians to have a say, via electronic means,
in the election of those who will lead their country.
We are for it not only because it is a good starting point for Nigerians
abroad to ask for what naturally belongs to them, but because it is
an inalienable right, a medium of expression of political opinion and
thought and a most sacrosanct right a citizen has, that should never
be taken away from him.
In many countries across the world, including like Niger Republic
and South Africa, there is constitutional provision for their citizens in
the Diaspora to vote. It is on record that 116 countries in the world
have a system that allows their citizens residing abroad to vote in their
general elections, while in many other countries, seats are allocated to
represent citizens living abroad.
In the French National Assembly, for instance, 11 seats are allocated
to citizens living abroad, the Italians allocate 18 spots, six in the Senate
and 12 in the lower house. In fact, the list of countries with this or
similar provisions is endless. In Niger, as well, Diasporas do not only
vote, but have two seats reserved for them in their National Assembly.
This is a far smaller country than Nigeria. So, there is no basis for our
country not to toe a commendable path as illustrated above.
As a supposed giant of Africa, we maintain the notion that discussions
on Diaspora voting should not be an issue that we should at this time
argumentatively belabour ourselves with, but how to ensure a head
count of Nigerians in the Diaspora and allocate an appropriate number
of legislative seats to them so that they can contribute maximally to
the development of Nigeria.
For many reasons beyond the policy of rights, the fact that Nigerians
in the Diaspora remitted $24 billion to the Nigeria economy in 2015
speaks volume of the organization’s contribution to the development
of the country. It becomes an even more interesting matter that the
$24 billion, is more than what Nigeria got through Foreign Direct
Investments (FDIs) within five years.
These remittances alone are enough to show what Nigerians abroad
are doing for this country; that they continue to contribute the single
biggest contributor of cash to the stability of the economy, not to talk
of what they periodically offer in the areas of technology transfer
as exemplified by the ICT transfer and the trauma centre under
construction in Abuja.
Of course, we are not unaware of the major concern driving the
uncertainty and doubt on the reliability of the voter register and
likelihood of voting fraud. However, the biometric identification is
near-error proof, which inhibits the large-scale manipulation of voters’
identities as seen in the manual modes. The move to establish a unique
identification number for all adult citizens by 2018 is a move in the
right direction, which would enable Nigeria to have the equivalent of
America’s social security number and would, further make assurance
doubly sure on the identity of voters.
It is worth mentioning that the Independent National Electoral
Commission (IN EC) and the Senate Committee on Diaspora and
Non-Governmental Organisations are on the same page on this issue.
IN EC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has implored the National
Assembly to expedite action in amending the relevant sections of the
Constitution and the Electoral Act, in line with global best practices.
It is our considered opinion that giving Diasporas this right will incite
a sense of belonging in Nigerians who, as a result of one circumstance
or the other, find themselves outside the shores of the country. They
remain part and parcel of our country, despite the distance which
separates their countries of abode and Nigeria.