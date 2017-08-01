PATRICK NWANZ/
MELODY UWERU PEOPLES Democratic
Party (PDP) stalwarts
in Oshimili South Local
Government Area have
advised aspirants to various
positions in the proposed
local government council
elections to avoid heating
up the polity through their
conducts.
They gave the advice during
a special PDP stakeholders’
meeting held at Grand
Hotel, Asaba.
Among those who gave
the advice was the Chairman
of the party in the area,
Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, immediate
past state chairman
of PDP, Chief Edwin Uzor, the
state PDP Ex-officio member,
Mr. Chukwuma Bielonwu
and one of the leaders in
the area, Senator Francis
Nwajei.
According to Ogbueshi
Okonji, aspirants should not
attempt to heat up the polity,
but must be convinced of
their ambition before aspiring
to positions, advising aspirants
to consult with their
leaders and constituents
than seeking assistance from
other areas.
While stating that all party
members, whether man or
woman, can aspire to any
position, the chairman reminded
them that they must
wait and follow the party’s
guidelines on selection
of candidates and should
spending money they will
regret later.
He assured that there will
be no imposition of candidates
during the primaries
and elections proper as the
party was determined to
ensure total victory for the
PDP in 2019 elections.
In his comment, Chief Uzor
reiterated the need for aspirants
to consult their leaders
and constituents and exercise
patience for the election
time table to be issued by
the Delta State Independent
National Electoral Commission
(DSIEC), reminding
them that it is God that gives
power.
He urged aspirants to go
about their normal duties
as PDP will key into the
time table to be released by
DSIEC.
On his part, Mr. Bielonwu
revealed that the party
guideline allows every aspirant
to consult with the
ward leaders and to buy
the form if he or she is
convinced of victory, while
Chief Nwajei stressed the
need for aspirants to watch
their steps.
Others present at the
meeting were the former
Speaker, Delta State House
of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter
Onwusanya, the Chairman
of Oshimili South Local Government
Area, Barr. Chuks
Obusom, PDP BoT member,
Ogbueshi Ejiofor Onyia, PDP
State Woman Leader, Lady
Kanwulia Omoko, former
local government chairmen,
party executives at local
government and ward levels
and other leaders.
UPU Youth Wing Congratulates
Oghara Monarch, Hail LG Chair
On Award
OGHARA-Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) youth wing has
congratulated the traditional ruler of Oghara kingdom
on his fifth year coronation anniversary on the throne,
just as the Urhobo apex socio-cultural body pledged its loyalty
to the monarch.
The President-General of the UPU youth wing worldwide,
Comr. Nicholas Omoko who stated this recently in a statement,
explained that the monarch’s 5th coronation anniversary calls
for celebration with his kingdom experiencing peace and tremendous
growth, appealed to traditional rulers in the country
to use their position to promote peace within their domain.
According to him, traditional rulers play pivotal roles in nation
building. He noted that what Nigeria needs as a country at
this critical time was prayers, while calling on all and sundry to
desist from any activities that would bring chaos to the country.
He described the monarch as a God-fearing and dedicated
Christian, whose reign has witnessed relative peace in recent
times and extolled his leadership qualities towards building a
strong and united Urhobo nation.
In a related development, the UPU youth wing at the weekend
congratulated the Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government
Area of Delta State, Hon. Solomon Golley over his award
conferment as the best local government chairman on security
in the state.
The UPU president-general worldwide who stressed that the
award on the council boss did not came to him as a surprise,
having been peeping into his antecedents in curbing insecurity
in the local government, called on other council chiefs to
emulate him.