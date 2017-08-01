Uzor, Okonji, Others Advise LG Aspirants On Peaceful Conduct

PATRICK NWANZ/

MELODY UWERU PEOPLES Democratic

Party (PDP) stalwarts

in Oshimili South Local

Government Area have

advised aspirants to various

positions in the proposed

local government council

elections to avoid heating

up the polity through their

conducts.

They gave the advice during

a special PDP stakeholders’

meeting held at Grand

Hotel, Asaba.

Among those who gave

the advice was the Chairman

of the party in the area,

Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, immediate

past state chairman

of PDP, Chief Edwin Uzor, the

state PDP Ex-officio member,

Mr. Chukwuma Bielonwu

and one of the leaders in

the area, Senator Francis

Nwajei.

According to Ogbueshi

Okonji, aspirants should not

attempt to heat up the polity,

but must be convinced of

their ambition before aspiring

to positions, advising aspirants

to consult with their

leaders and constituents

than seeking assistance from

other areas.

While stating that all party

members, whether man or

woman, can aspire to any

position, the chairman reminded

them that they must

wait and follow the party’s

guidelines on selection

of candidates and should

spending money they will

regret later.

He assured that there will

be no imposition of candidates

during the primaries

and elections proper as the

party was determined to

ensure total victory for the

PDP in 2019 elections.

In his comment, Chief Uzor

reiterated the need for aspirants

to consult their leaders

and constituents and exercise

patience for the election

time table to be issued by

the Delta State Independent

National Electoral Commission

(DSIEC), reminding

them that it is God that gives

power.

He urged aspirants to go

about their normal duties

as PDP will key into the

time table to be released by

DSIEC.

On his part, Mr. Bielonwu

revealed that the party

guideline allows every aspirant

to consult with the

ward leaders and to buy

the form if he or she is

convinced of victory, while

Chief Nwajei stressed the

need for aspirants to watch

their steps.

Others present at the

meeting were the former

Speaker, Delta State House

of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter

Onwusanya, the Chairman

of Oshimili South Local Government

Area, Barr. Chuks

Obusom, PDP BoT member,

Ogbueshi Ejiofor Onyia, PDP

State Woman Leader, Lady

Kanwulia Omoko, former

local government chairmen,

party executives at local

government and ward levels

and other leaders.

UPU Youth Wing Congratulates

Oghara Monarch, Hail LG Chair

On Award

OGHARA-Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) youth wing has

congratulated the traditional ruler of Oghara kingdom

on his fifth year coronation anniversary on the throne,

just as the Urhobo apex socio-cultural body pledged its loyalty

to the monarch.

The President-General of the UPU youth wing worldwide,

Comr. Nicholas Omoko who stated this recently in a statement,

explained that the monarch’s 5th coronation anniversary calls

for celebration with his kingdom experiencing peace and tremendous

growth, appealed to traditional rulers in the country

to use their position to promote peace within their domain.

According to him, traditional rulers play pivotal roles in nation

building. He noted that what Nigeria needs as a country at

this critical time was prayers, while calling on all and sundry to

desist from any activities that would bring chaos to the country.

He described the monarch as a God-fearing and dedicated

Christian, whose reign has witnessed relative peace in recent

times and extolled his leadership qualities towards building a

strong and united Urhobo nation.

In a related development, the UPU youth wing at the weekend

congratulated the Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government

Area of Delta State, Hon. Solomon Golley over his award

conferment as the best local government chairman on security

in the state.

The UPU president-general worldwide who stressed that the

award on the council boss did not came to him as a surprise,

having been peeping into his antecedents in curbing insecurity

in the local government, called on other council chiefs to

emulate him.