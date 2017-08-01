SECTION 33 of the Nigerian Constitution clearly provides that no
citizen of the country shall be deprived of his or her life, except in
a manner excused by law. However, contrary to the dictates of the
Constitution, what plays out in the contemporary Nigerian society is a
preponderance of sad episodes of extra-judicial killings with the media
being flooded with horrendous stories of people being killed in extrajudicial
circumstances.
Incidents relating to jungle justice, no doubt, have been in the front
burner of national discourse in recent times. While some have survived
to tell their stories, others, unfortunately, have been lynched and burnt
beyond recognition. For instance, in Lagos, despite repeated warnings
by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni and the arrest of
over 30 suspects for jungle justice, a suspected kidnapper was recently
lynched by an angry mob in Akinpelu, Oshodi area of Lagos State. It was
gathered that the suspect was killed for allegedly attempting to kidnap
three babies. The Lagos State police Command said that the suspect was
killed before the arrival of a police patrol team.
In Agwan Affi area of Akwanga in Nasarawa State, a soldier, Lance
Cpl. Ayuba Ali, was killed in a mob action. Ali, who was in mufti, was
passing through the town on a motorbike from Maiduguri when he hit
a hawker unknowingly. He stopped to pacify the hawker. While doing
so, an altercation ensued between him and some irate youths in the
area, who allegedly pounced on him and beat him to coma; he was later
confirmed dead in a hospital.
In another mob action in Lagos last year, a seven-year-old boy was
beaten and burnt to death for allegedly stealing garri (a staple food).
While he was being subjected to much pain by the mob, others stood by
and watched, taking pictures and filming the incident. Similarly, a girl
who was allegedly caught stealing at Shoprite Mall in Lagos was stripped
naked and an iron rod was inserted into her private part. The lady was
subjected to the worse treatment as she was sexually manhandled. How
barbaric!
The Aluu 4 is a critical story of extra-judicial killing where four young
boys, Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lloyd, Chiadika Biringa and Tekena Elkanah,
all students of the University of Port Harcourt were lynched in 2012, after
they were falsely accused of being thieves in Aluu, a community in Port
Harcourt, Rivers State. They were humiliated, beaten with sticks and
even a policeman was caught hitting them with the butt of his gun. As
the crowd continued to watch without doing anything, the mob dragged
them through the mud; wrapped car tyres filled with petrol around their
neck and set them ablaze.
Recently, too, a popular musician, Charley Boy and his co-protesters
narrowly escaped mob action when they took their ‘Return or Resign’
protest to Wuse Market in Abuja. It took the timely intervention of
security agents to save him and others from being lynched, though some
were injured. It is not up to the members of the public to take justice
into their own hands. The police and courts however inept they appear
to be are there to deal with these kinds of things.
It is just a pity that people participating in a lynch mob do not have
a good understanding of the crime they are committing due to lack of
adequate enlightenment. It simply becomes a simple story of the kettle
calling the pot black; one murderer killing another since they have no
legal right to kill anybody. We condemn in totality, the ugly trend of people
taking the law into their hands. Extra-judicial killing is barbaric, wicked,
crude and totally unacceptable in a democratic setting.
Agreed that some of the victims of jungle justice may have committed a
crime, however, such suspects should have been prosecuted in a court of
law. To settle for self-help under any guise is totally in conflict with our
Constitution and global best practices. It is not within the jurisdiction
of the public to constitute themselves into a court.
While calling for caution, we appeal to relevant authorities in the
country to do the needful in order to boost the peoples’ confidence in the
police and judiciary. Nigerians should learn to do things according to the
law. In a nutshell, the police and other security agencies in the country
should cooperate in the fight against such dastardly acts.
We commiserate with families of victims of jungle justice in the country.
Jungle justice should be tackled frontally in order to prevent an ugly
situation where Nigeria would be made a laughing stock among the
comity of nations. We must, therefore, do everything in our disposal to
stop jungle justice in Nigeria.