Jungle Justice In Nigeria

SECTION 33 of the Nigerian Constitution clearly provides that no

citizen of the country shall be deprived of his or her life, except in

a manner excused by law. However, contrary to the dictates of the

Constitution, what plays out in the contemporary Nigerian society is a

preponderance of sad episodes of extra-judicial killings with the media

being flooded with horrendous stories of people being killed in extrajudicial

circumstances.

Incidents relating to jungle justice, no doubt, have been in the front

burner of national discourse in recent times. While some have survived

to tell their stories, others, unfortunately, have been lynched and burnt

beyond recognition. For instance, in Lagos, despite repeated warnings

by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni and the arrest of

over 30 suspects for jungle justice, a suspected kidnapper was recently

lynched by an angry mob in Akinpelu, Oshodi area of Lagos State. It was

gathered that the suspect was killed for allegedly attempting to kidnap

three babies. The Lagos State police Command said that the suspect was

killed before the arrival of a police patrol team.

In Agwan Affi area of Akwanga in Nasarawa State, a soldier, Lance

Cpl. Ayuba Ali, was killed in a mob action. Ali, who was in mufti, was

passing through the town on a motorbike from Maiduguri when he hit

a hawker unknowingly. He stopped to pacify the hawker. While doing

so, an altercation ensued between him and some irate youths in the

area, who allegedly pounced on him and beat him to coma; he was later

confirmed dead in a hospital.

In another mob action in Lagos last year, a seven-year-old boy was

beaten and burnt to death for allegedly stealing garri (a staple food).

While he was being subjected to much pain by the mob, others stood by

and watched, taking pictures and filming the incident. Similarly, a girl

who was allegedly caught stealing at Shoprite Mall in Lagos was stripped

naked and an iron rod was inserted into her private part. The lady was

subjected to the worse treatment as she was sexually manhandled. How

barbaric!

The Aluu 4 is a critical story of extra-judicial killing where four young

boys, Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lloyd, Chiadika Biringa and Tekena Elkanah,

all students of the University of Port Harcourt were lynched in 2012, after

they were falsely accused of being thieves in Aluu, a community in Port

Harcourt, Rivers State. They were humiliated, beaten with sticks and

even a policeman was caught hitting them with the butt of his gun. As

the crowd continued to watch without doing anything, the mob dragged

them through the mud; wrapped car tyres filled with petrol around their

neck and set them ablaze.

Recently, too, a popular musician, Charley Boy and his co-protesters

narrowly escaped mob action when they took their ‘Return or Resign’

protest to Wuse Market in Abuja. It took the timely intervention of

security agents to save him and others from being lynched, though some

were injured. It is not up to the members of the public to take justice

into their own hands. The police and courts however inept they appear

to be are there to deal with these kinds of things.

It is just a pity that people participating in a lynch mob do not have

a good understanding of the crime they are committing due to lack of

adequate enlightenment. It simply becomes a simple story of the kettle

calling the pot black; one murderer killing another since they have no

legal right to kill anybody. We condemn in totality, the ugly trend of people

taking the law into their hands. Extra-judicial killing is barbaric, wicked,

crude and totally unacceptable in a democratic setting.

Agreed that some of the victims of jungle justice may have committed a

crime, however, such suspects should have been prosecuted in a court of

law. To settle for self-help under any guise is totally in conflict with our

Constitution and global best practices. It is not within the jurisdiction

of the public to constitute themselves into a court.

While calling for caution, we appeal to relevant authorities in the

country to do the needful in order to boost the peoples’ confidence in the

police and judiciary. Nigerians should learn to do things according to the

law. In a nutshell, the police and other security agencies in the country

should cooperate in the fight against such dastardly acts.

We commiserate with families of victims of jungle justice in the country.

Jungle justice should be tackled frontally in order to prevent an ugly

situation where Nigeria would be made a laughing stock among the

comity of nations. We must, therefore, do everything in our disposal to

stop jungle justice in Nigeria.