NDE Flags Off Skill Acquisition Training Scheme

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE) yesterday, flagged off a skill acquisition scheme to train 30 unemployed youth graduates of tertiary institutions on solar energy in Delta State.

The opening ceremony which held at the Federal Secretariat, Asaba, was part of a national skill acquisition scheme in 12 states of the federation, including, Delta, Edo, Anambra, Imo, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Niger, Katsina, Kebbi, Borno and Sokoto states.

In his inaugural address, the NDE Director-General, Dr. Nasiru Ladan represented by the NDE Deputy Director, Special Public Works Department, Abuja, Mrs. Patience Osunkwo, said that the ceremony was the first batch in scheme’s series, adding that two states were randomly selected from the six geo-political zones of the federation.

According to him, the scheme which was in collaboration with members of the National Assembly from each of the state was aimed at reducing the army of unemployed youths in the country through entrepreneurship.

The Director-General said that the choice of Solar Energy Training Scheme (SETS) was in view of addressing and meeting the enormous demand for energy in Nigeria. “Nigeria is witnessing slow progress in power generation, which is not adequate for our industrial sector operation capacity. Sadly, this circumstance happens in the face of abundant sunshine and human resources in the country.”

“To this end, it is therefore my belief and hope that this training will produce graduates with specialised relevant manpower for the development and improvement of our energy sector. I urge you all to take the training very seriously,” Ladan stated.

Earlier, the NDE Delta State Coordinator, Mr. Francis Aninye in his welcome address, acknowledged that the implemention of the scheme in the past recorded huge success as a good number of beneficiaries were currently self employed.

He appreciated the NDE Director-General, Mr. Ladan for approving and facilitating the conduct of the training, even as he stressed that the act demonstrated his personal commitment to the fight against mass unemployment in the country.