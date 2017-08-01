NIDCA Urges FG To Engage Real Owners Of Niger Delta Oil Wealth

THE Niger Delta Consultative Assembly (NIDCA) has urged the Federal Government to proffer lasting solution to the problems of the Niger Delta region by directly engaging the real owners of the wealth in the creeks and hinterland of the oil rich region, which are the stakeholders of the ethnic nationalities of the nine oil producing states in the country.

Reacting to the recent rift between the Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) and Pan Niger Delta Peoples Congress (PNDPC) the chairman of NIDCA, Chief Fred Obe noted that the controversy is caused by some characters who are merely stomach activists parading themselves as Niger Delta activists.

“You can liken them to activists of the June 12 election agitations then, ‘who when they say on June 12 we stand’ actually mean ‘on June 12 we chop;’ they have prophesied with prophets and at the same time still dine with witches in the resolution of the Niger Delta issues.

While commending the elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark for having stood firmly for the region through thick and thin, he insisted that apart from few credible leaders that have in truth and fact championed the Niger Delta course, no other group should be given any recognition in trying to solve the Niger Delta question, they would rather compound it.