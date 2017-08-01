Reviving FG’s Industries In Niger Delta

THE agitation by groups in the Niger Delta is informed by the need to attract attention to the perceived under-development and socio-economic problems that have bedevilled the area. Incidentally, the government has attempted to intervene in the past, but such efforts did not meet the expectations of the people.

Therefore, the recent declaration by the Minster of the Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, that the Federal Government was initiating plans to revive all ailing and moribund industries in the region in order to promote peace and stability was essentially a piece of good news to the people.

The minister, who spoke on the heels of the proposed National Council of Niger Delta meeting scheduled to hold in Akure, Ondo State in September, also revealed that there were other plans for empowerment of the people through agriculture, artisanship and entrepreneurship to key into the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

Ideally, the Niger Delta region has had few establishments that made the area thick in the past. There were industries comprising environmental, petroleum exploration and production, steel, fertilizer and liquefied natural gas. All these had operated in the region but offered little to uplift the social and economic life of the people.

For instance, Niger Deltans have complained aggressively about the activities of these companies and, compelled by unfavourable circumstances have at intervals, taken up arms to drive home their points. Some of the complaints bother on unemployment, award of contracts non-compliance to provisions of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and giving priority to others to the detriment of Niger Delta people, in making critical choices. Equally pressing are issues of poverty and poor under-development of the region.

Even with these observations, the companies have not satisfied the interest of their hosts. Some of them have failed to break even, allegedly due to mismanagement and corruption. Some of them, particularly the oil companies, have relocated from the area due to insecurity, occasioned by the reactions of the people to the neglect of interest of the people by the companies and the powers-that-be.

Be that as it may, we are particularly impressed by the renewed interest of the Federal Government in the affairs of the Niger Delta region. About late last year, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, announced that the Federal Government was packaging a strategy to invest as much as $10 billion in developing infrastructure in the region.

The minister, who made the disclosure while speaking to a forum in Abuja, aimed at outlining strategies for the petroleum industry, said that part of the plans was bringing insurgency to an end, which is the first goal of a seven-point plan. “Our target is to ensure zero militancy in the area,” he said, adding that “the $10 billion investment will come from both the federal government, oil companies, investors and individuals.”

Unarguably, some officials are likely to propose development plans to assuage the immediate feelings of the locals. But the government should go beyond the current proposal to revive ailing industries in the region and adopt multi-dimensional approach to solving the problems in the area, not just reviving the industries alone, which challenge is an integral part of the problems confronting the region.

Such action will not only check insurgency, but will definitely create the required jobs to address restiveness and agitations by militants. In particular, reviving ailing industries has the tendency to enhance production and increase in local earnings.

We, therefore, call on relevant authorities to show sincerity in seeing the proposal through. If the industries are rejuvenated, the development will also help to conserve foreign exchange being expended on importation of foreign goods that could have been produced locally. In other words, the idea behind the revival of the industries would help to reactivate moribund industries and, invariably, contribute to Made-In-Nigeria goods. It is indeed a welcome idea.