Erosion Control: Government Receives Engineering Designs For Four Delta Communities

By Dominic Okontaonta

THE efforts of the Delta State Government to address the erosion challenge in the state, have received a boost with AURECON

Consulting Firm, presenting the engineering design for gully erosion projects in four communities

in the state.

Receiving the engineering design on behalf of the state government, the state Commissioner for Environment,

Hon. John Nani, expressed satisfaction with the dogged efforts of the designer, which received commendation from the team of engineers (from various ministries in the state, attached to NEWMAP),

asserting that the engineering design, before its execution will pave the way for specification.

Nani noted that, after the final project engineering

design of the affected sites within the affected communities, Midomer erosion site, Owanta, Boji-Boji Owa, in Ika North-East Local Government Area, Obomkpa erosion site, in Aniocha North, Ubulu-Uku erosion site and Ukwu-Nzu erosion site project in Aniocha Local Government Area, the execution of the projects will commence immediately.

The commissioner pointed

out that the Ministry of Environment has mapped out effective strategies to address the menace of filth in the state, especially, the involvement of sachet water producers for the recycling

of the collected used sachet water materials.

The NEWMAP Project Coordinator, Mr. Isaac Ufiofio, while expressing satisfaction with the performance of AURECON Consulting Firm, expressed optimism that the projects, when executed, will stand the test of the time.

He added that a critical study of the affected gully sites had been carried out, especially during the rainy season by professionals for work efficiency, in line with global engineering practices, required before the beginning of the projects.

The leader of AURECON Consulting Firm, Mr. Almeroux

Louler, expressed his organisation’s readiness to design perfect projects, in line with engineering procedures for the longevity of the projects.