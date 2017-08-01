Delta Set To Defend National Youth Games Trophy –Okowa

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The Chairman Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Chief Tonobok Okowa, has asserted that the State would defend the trophy won last year at the National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State, when the 2017 edition kicks off on September 7 at the University of Ilorin.

The Chairman said this at a press conference organized by the Sports Commission to brief the press on the preparations of the state for the youth games this year, having won the maiden and second edition with 20 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals and nine gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals, respectively.

He revealed the the Commission had taken the preparation very seriously, hence an 18- man committee has been constituted headed by himself and the Director- General of the Commission , Victor Onagagamue, as the the Vice- Chairman and the Director of Sports Development in the Commission, Chris Anazia, as the Secretary ,with the main intention to make sure that athletes are well prepared for the games.

He also disclosed that the state participated in the South- South Zonal elimination in the Team games and were able to secure the slots for Volleyball (female) and Hockey (male and female )and all athletes are in Camp for further training so that they will excel in their various events.

The Chairman explained that the athletes are camping in different places; Asaba camp is hosting volleyball, boxing, golf, judo, karate. Squash, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, Wushub-kungfu , chess and para table tennis, while Oghara camp hosts athletics. hockey, scrabble, trado- ayo and kokowa and cycling are in Agbor. Gymnastics, para- athletics and swimming are camped in Lagos.He insisted that the best effort would be put up for the athletes to perform creditably.

The Director- General, Oanangamue noted that the state would not permit the use of over-aged athletes as the intention is not to win the game alone but to particularly discover young talents that would be worked on for future events .