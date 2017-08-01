Delta Stars Gain Promotion To Pro Division

By Ebipade Nieketien

Delta Stars Football Club of Ughelli has gained promotion to the Nigeria National League Pro Division from the National Division I after defeating Vermade Football Club of Enugu 10-9 in a penalty shootout a fortnight ago in Akure, Ondo State.

The match ended one goal apiece after 90 minutes with Vermade F.C taking the lead in the first half before Delta Stars restored parity in the second hal, leading the game to go into extra time and ultimately, penalty shootout.

The Chairman of Delta Force F.C, Moses Etu, who led the delegation to Akure, described the feat as a notable achievement and praised the efforts of the boys from Ughelli. He also lauded the Governor Okowa led administration, and the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa for the roles they played in making sure Delta Stars were promoted to the NNL.

According to him, “I want to thank the government of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the enabling environment and also the Chairman of DSSC, Chief Tonobok Okowa who mobilized and made everything possible against all odds for Delta Stars to gain this promotion.

He provided everything logistics wise. This has happened in his time as the Chairman, and it is something that should be well commended.”

Etu used the medium to charge his players to emulate Delta Stars by also gaining promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), from the NNL next season.