Delta Assembly Dissolves DSIEC

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Delta State House of Assembly, (DTHA) by two- thirds majority yesterday, dissolved the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) in its plenary session.

The dissolution followed a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere, and seconded by Hon. Samuel Mariere, Ughelli North I and was unanimously adopted.

Hon. Owhefere, in the motion, said that the dissolution was due to the exigencies of the fast improving democracy of Delta State and the constant dynamics of electoral and electioneering processes.

The Majority Leader said that his motion was in line with Section 7 Sub-section 1 of the laws setting up the commission hinged due to visible defects and short comings in the state’s electoral processes.

Opening debate on the motion, the Majority Leader, Hon. Owhefere, said that the dissolution would enable the state achieve a better electoral process as well as a better legal definition.

He said, “The topic before us this morning is a very sensitive one. Mr. Speaker, I want to first of all thank our brothers who have served or who are still serving in the board we seek to dissolve today, because we have a saying that there is no perfect situation. So, whatever level they have served, they have done their bid and contributed their quota to the growth of democracy in Delta State.”