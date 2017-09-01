LG Polls: Oshimili South Youths Endorse Efianya for Councillorship Position

BY PATRICK MGBODO/MARYJANE AWANYE

Oshi mili South Local Government Youths have endorsed Mr. Michael Efianya as their choice candidate in the forth coming Local Government Councillorship elections in the State.

According to the Youth Leader of Ofu Obi Age grade in Umuagu quarters of Asaba, Emeka Ogbotobo, while speaking in a chat with newsmen, the youths have largely been instrumental in the development of their immediate community for the past years through beautification, sanitization and humanitarian services, adding that it had become necessary to present a credible candidate with proven track record, worthy of ensuring harmonious relationship in the development of the community and the society at large.

Ogbotobo also noted that the occupants of the community can attest to the fact that the youths have played a central role in the development of the community, stressing that there is need to sustain such good works and not be apolitical towards decision making in government.

‘If Michael Efianya is voted as Councilor, he would bring the needed opportunity for the development of Umuagu, Asaba, Delta State and Nigeria’ he said.

In the same vein, the Isi Ogbor of Umuagu Youths, Mr Chiedu Nwosisi stated that their decision to nominate Michael Efianya as their candidate for the Local Government Councillorship elections in Ward 7 is in line with the global call for youths as leaders. According to him, the reason why Nigeria is far underdeveloped is because the elderly still dominate Nigerian Politics.

While thanking the youths for finding him worthy to represent them in the next councillorship elections, Mr Michael Efianya promised to improve on the good works in the community and in the State, adding that if elected, he would attract meaningful developments to the Umuagu community

Efianya further urged the youths to ensure that they get registered in the ongoing voters’ registration, adding that, the battle ahead is not of spears and guns but of voters’ card and finger prints.

The group under the aegis of Ofu Obi age grade in Oshimili South Local Government Area (Ward 7) also applauded the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his sterling performance in spite of the economic downturn, expressing their confidence in him to redefine Delta State.