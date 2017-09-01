Women Appeal To Govt Over Plight Of Pregnant Mentally Deranged Teenager

LOIS OKEH/CHIDINMA ASIANA/Agbobor

Three women at the Christian Training Centre (CTC) daily market in Boji Boji Metropolis, Ika South Local Government of Delta State, have sent a ‘passionate appeal’ to the State Government, particularly the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Community Development, Rev. Omatsola Williams over the plight of a mentally deranged Yoruba girl allegedly put into family way by unknown persons, staying in the market square at the mercy of the vagaries of nature.

The women, Mrs. Blessing Osade, Mrs. Helen Okonta and Mrs. Patricia Kelubia who spoke to newsmen at the market recently, said that their ‘passionate appeal’ to the Commissioner over the condition of the pregnant teenage girl, was informed by the fact that she should be given a permanent shelter, ante-natal care and hope for the future.

The trio of Osade, Okonta and Kelubia disclosed that the girl was one of the horde of physically challenged and mentally sick persons allegedly transported by Governor Fashola’s government in 2014 to Uromi Junction, Agbor, adding that most of them, including the now pregnant girl, found their way to the metropolis to mess up the area. At a time, they said, just as nobody knew who impregnated her, nobody also knew who carried her away twice from the C.T.C market for three months, adding that at the first time she was returned from Oza-no-go-go, Ika South about 12 kilometres away from the Boji Boji metropolis, even as they said that someone who knew her returned her from Benin to Agbor after a rigorous search for her.

Mrs. Osade, speaking on behalf of the duo of Okonta and Kelubia said that they (the women) have been feeding and clothing her to appear neat inspite of her inability to talk articulately, but speak incomprehensively and only made signs to show she understands Yoruba. The women, who were described by other market women as ‘motherly and caring’, said that they took up the business of taking care of the pregnant teenager not only for the State Government to give her adequate shelter and care especially with ante-natal care, but that some day that God would reward them for their voluntary work.

For easy contact with people who may know the relatives, the women gave their GSM numbers as: Mrs. Osade 08024671138; Mrs. Okonta 07069186124 and Mrs. Kelubia 08162308935. Meanwhile the women who said that they have made several attempts to give her a permanent shelter either in the orphanage or convent for the girl they christened ‘Baby Okun’ without success, called on the state government to spare no time in coming to relocate the girl they said would give birth to a baby soon in the frosty atmosphere if care failed to reach her.