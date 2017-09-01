‘Delta Poly Lecturers To Suspend Strike This Week’

BY MO NDAY UWAGWU

Barring all unforeseen untoward developments, academic staff of Delta State‘s Polytechnics are likely to suspend their on-going strike action early this week. Some indications point to the suspension taking effect from as early as Tuesday.

And this is authoritative.

The move followed fruitful talks between the striking lecturers’ leaders and agents of the state government, particularly from the Ministry of Higher Education.

The strike, now in the last days of the first month of its calling, had been called in protests at what the teachers called the inappropriateness of their operational circumstances, especially the inclemency of their scheme of service and the failure of the government to promptly react to their consistent complaints in this regard.

n the heels of the declaration, academic activities in the polytechnics were either actually or constructively suspended in the polytechnics, thereby impairing studies.

But strong on the heels of that development, the government, via the agency of its Ministry of Higher Education, ignited a dialogue of the interested parties with a view to resolving the impasse and the infraction it has had on academic life in the tertiary schools.

The Pointer learnt that a good segment of that dialogue took place within the past few days, where, on the basis of the fruitfulness of the talks and the candidness underlying them, it was resolved that the lecturers relay to their constituency the extent of the talks and the progress made so far.

n the strength of that resolution, The Pointer learnt that the lecturers had a warm reception when they relayed the progress of the talks to their members for consideration and the way forward.

A source close to the talks held that though not entirely satisfied with the talks so far, the teachers had agreed, in principle, following a nod in this direction by their members, to give the government the benefit of the doubt, rest assured that it would keep its words of following through on its plans to resolve the issues that triggered the industrial crisis.

The Pointer gathered that, following the fruitfulness of the talks, the state government, in the exercise of good faith, has taken up the matter of the teachers’ strike at the highest level of administration and was expected to cap it, sooner than later, in effective resolution.

ur source added that a meeting of the teachers and the stakeholders was expected early this week to act in a manner consistent with its agreement in principle, to suspend the work stoppage, and formally end the industrial dispute.

Neither the teachers’ leaders , nor the Commissioner for Higher Education, Engr. Jude Sinebe, could be reached for comments on the matter at press time.

In a recent interview on the subject, Engr. Sinebe had said, inter alia, that the strike was unfortunate, adding, “ We are not where they came to us in the past to say, ‘oh, there is this agreement between and staff of the polytechnics. In the first instance, they are staff of Delta State Polytechnics. They were not employed by the Federal Government. Education is on the concurrent list which implies that whatever the Federal Government does or says, as regards education, the state government will look at it, study it and see if it can be applicable to our people. Now, the state saw that the policy, which came out in 2013, is not applicable in our state and we have said to them several times that we have seen and studied that and it has to go through the process of government-the executive, the council and the legislature. Because it has to be applicable in our state, there has to be a law backing it and you cannot do all of these overnight. So, why not give us some time?”