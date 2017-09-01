Super Eagles Bag $95,000 Cash Gift For Cameroon Rout

Havingaving scored four goals against Cameroon, the Nigeria’s senior national team will claim $95, 000 as cash gift for a 4-0 victory in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Before the encounter, sports minister Solomon Dalung had announced a cash reward of five million naira for each goal scored by Gernot Rohr’s men – and having put four past Hugo Broos’ men, they will get 20 million naira [$55,000].

Also, Akwa Ibom state governor Udoh Emmanuel promised on Thursday to reward them with $10,000 for each goal scored against the reigning African champions and that amounted to $40,000. H

is promise came after he redeemed his earlier $30,000 pledge for a 3-1 win over Algeria which was inspired by Victor Moses’ brace and Mikel Obi’s strike in November 2016.

Fortunately, goals from Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses plus Kelechi Iheanacho on Friday mean the three-time African kings will smile to the bank after crushing the reigning African champions.

The victory keeps Nigeria on top of Group B with nine points, opening a seven-point gap over second-placed Cameroon before Algeria and Zambia meet later on Saturday.

