Why PDP Convention Was A Classic Success —Aniagwu

Recently, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), held a non-elective convention that many held as quite successful. That convention was held under the aegis of a committee headed by the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. In this interview with The POINTER, the Chief Press Sectretary to Governor Okowa, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who saw it all gave an insight into how the event came out as the classic success that it has rightly been acknowledged to be. Excerpts.

Can you recall for us what happed in Abuja in respect of the non-elective convention of the PDP?

Well, thank you very much. I want to believe that you recall that the Governor was appointed by the leadership of the Party to chair the main committee of the non-elective 2017 convention of the PDP and that automatically meant that all other sub committees responsible for a number of other activities and, of course, other things related to the organisation of that particular event, had to, in one way or the other, report to him for the purpose of effective coordination and achieving results and desires by not only the leadership of the party, but members of the party.

By the time we got to Abuja, the first thing was inauguration by the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and following that inauguration and three other sub committees, the committees went to work. That necessitated that, given the short time that they had between the period of inauguration and the time that the convention was billed to take place, they needed to hit the ground running and that they did the following day by first meeting with all the leadership, the secretaries, chairmen and the main committee, the executive chairmen of the sub committees and, of course, all the members of the main committee. They converged at the headquarters of the party and deliberated on the way forward, how to possibly disburse the little finance that they had at their disposal vis-à-vis the responsibilities of the different committees, both the venue committee, the welfare committee, the security committee, and of course, other committees that were responsible for the many other things expected of these individuals that were saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the affairs as they relate to the non-elective convention.

Having done that, the different committees now had to relocate to different venues with a view to briefing all members of their sub committees, and coming up with what they are expected to do and the cost implications of these responsibilities. That necessitated another meeting in the evening. So, having adjourned the morning session of that particular day that followed the inauguration day at about four o’clock, they converged again at the headquarters of the Party and each of these committees submitted their proposals with the different cost implications and then the leadership of the main committee that is chaired by Governor Okowa had to examine it side-by-side with what is available in terms of finance and they were able to make disbursements for them to proceed.

At this juncture, it is important to stress that that particular convention was unique, in that members had to transport themselves and at the same time, provide their accommodation, unlike what they were used to when the Federal Secretariat of the party assisted them in organising this kind of thing. They now had to know that individuals, on their own, had to play certain roles; the Party did not bother as to which hotel to book for Mr. A or Mr. B; people were left on their own and they were very happy to come.

Having disbursed the purse to these sub committees, they went to work and the following day, the Governor had to also lead the main committee back to the Eagle Square. By this time, it was just a day to the convention; it meant that they needed to inspect the venue to see what was on ground, having inspected it the previous evening of Thursday. Then in the morning of Friday, we had to go there to see what they are doing with respect to decoration, sitting arrangements, etc. After that was done, we left the venue for us to prepare for the convention proper.

On the evening of that day, we also continued because we felt that beyond members of the Party being kept abreast of development, that there was every need to inform Nigerians as to how the party was trying to rediscover itself. So, we were at NTA International where the Governor was also interviewed to enable him explain to Nigerians and, indeed, the world how prepared the party was for that particular convention. After that, in the evening of that day, they also held a NEC meeting. That NEC meeting was for the purpose of crossing the Ts and dotting the Is and some of the things that they were expected to do. Do not forget that it was a non-elective convention and that even if it was a non-elective convention, there were certain decisions that had to be taken and you need to do some form of house cleaning for us to arrive at certain consensus.

In the cause of that NEC meeting, decisions were taken as to what sections of the PDP Constitution that they needed to alter vis-à-vis other decisions that they also needed to take with a view to indeed repositioning the party. Those were some of the things they considered in the cause of that NEC meeting and ratified at that point before it was brought forward to the convention ground the following day. And so, the following day, the convention kicked off proper.

How would you describe the outcome of the convention?

First of all, before we proceed to the outcome of the convention itself, we were very well organised in that, in spite of the poor budget that heralded the different actions and groups that found themselves in the Eagle Square, there were a lot of other things that made it big.

First, the security arrangement was wonderful and the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee and also the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, in this case, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the security agencies, the Police, the Civil Defence, the SSS and other sister agencies that provided security. The different roads leading to the Eagle Square were cordoned off but at a time, it became necessary to allow a number of persons to come in because it was becoming frustrating and people felt that if these individuals were desirous of seeing their party re-launched to possibly playing an effective role being the number one opposition party in the country and having relaxed the security measure, the whole place became populated to the extent that they now got much more than the number of persons expected. They were looking forward to about 3,000 delegates but the number of other persons, supporters, admirers, thronged the square, some coming with their different colours, different attires and beating drums. In the midst of that noise, it became sound because it was organized. It graduated from being noise to organized sound to the extent that even when they needed to address the crowd, address the congregation, the views of those who were speaking from the podium were not lost in that sound. They were able to get across to the different persons in the cause of their communication, when motions were moved with respect to amendments, everybody heard and votes were taken, when decisions were taken with respect to the suspension of a number of executive committees at different state levels, the motions were taken and also well voted for. So, it was not rowdy but yet it was quite colourful, both in terms of sound and colour. That having taken place, everybody was happy and it was just joy as if they won an election. And when that happened, those of us who worked with the man who had the responsibility of chairing that convention felt that we were all part of the success story because, having arrived at where the party wanted to, with respect to that non-elective convention without any negative incident, we felt that God had assisted the Governor to deliver the mandate handed down to him by the leadership of the National Caretaker committee, that is organizing an effective convention. We must also place on record that the sister Governors were very supportive in the cause of the discharge of that particular responsibility. I think we can attribute that to the desire of members of the party to see a party that would not only return but would come back with a lot of strength and so when that happened, we were happy that decisions were taken and that everybody left there with no negative incident that was capable of reducing the expectations of both the leaders of the party, members of the party and all other Nigerians who were keen at seeing the Party return.

Now, looking at the outcome, decisions were taken with respect to certain executive committees that were formed in the heat of the crisis. The convention believed that being briefed by the NEC, that certain executive were not in the shape to allow the party arrive at the reconciliation and repositioning that was expected in these states, some decisions needed to be taken; so, in states like Anambra where they have a certain level of crisis, the convention mandated the National Working Committee at the caretaker level to set up the caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of Anambra PDP. This was more so when it was very clear that activities are likely going to shift to Anambra given the fact that the Governorship election in that state is almost at hand. Then also, they looked at the executive committee in Borno and they felt that, at the time that Sheriff and his group held sway, they did not properly consider every other person and there was the need to give everybody a sense of belonging, both those who belonged to the Sheriff camp and those persons who were originally PDP. Don’t forget that Sheriff started as a member of All People’s Party, APP, which later became All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP, and then there was need, in the thinking of the leadership of the Party, to move away from the old ways of sidelining a number of persons and then make it much more participatory. To that extent, the Borno executive council was dissolved to pave way for the emergence of a much more inclusive executive committee. A number of other states, particularly in the South-West, were also affected where they needed to alter the configuration with respect to the executive committees in those states. These were largely states without PDP Governors. The reason is that because they didn’t have PDP Governors, the Party believed that the then executive then headed by Sheriff, because he had the thinking that he was going to contest the election, had a hand in the formation of the executives in those states. The formation was not the problem but that the formation tended not to have given respect to the colour of the Party in these states, and that some persons felt marginalized, and that the need to have a new PDP where every hand must be on deck and everybody given his due respect in such a way that the unity of the party is not compromised on the altar of personal desire or interest. It became necessary for them to take certain steps which was why a number of the states had their executive committees dissolved and then with the mandate for the National Working Committee at the caretaker level to put in place a much more workable committee at the level of those states. It meant that there was a need for them to also set up a reconciliatory committee because it is believed that those persons you are dissolving, who may have seen themselves as the new kids on the block may necessarily feel angry and not ready to cooperate with those other persons and so for you to achieve a much more suitable situation, it became necessary to set up a reconciliatory committee co-chaired by the Governors of Rivers and Ekiti to reconcile the feuding groups and have something that can be much more acceptable to every member of the Party both in the state and much more attractive to those who may not live in the state but are members or the faithful of the Party at the national level. These were some of the decisions taken and so far, only that in the South-West, as is expected, they went back to court even though they did so

before the convention, (and) the court was not ready to answer them because the power of the convention was well established by the Supreme Court in the instant case between Sheriff and the PDP. So, having made that pronouncement at the apex court in the land, it would be foolhardy for any judge at the lower level to progress in error. I want to believe that was why they were well guided in not accepting that motion which sought to have possibly truncated the convention; they still went to court trying to prove that they don’t have the power to dissolve the executive committee. The party, at this stage, advised them to possibly take advantage of one minute or two to cross examine the position of the Supreme Court in that instant case that I mentioned earlier.

For the Governor for whom you speak, what was his role at the national convention, especially as the Chairman of that committee? What does it symbolise?

First of all, the Governor is one of the national leaders of the party. Of course, you know that the Governors’ Forum plays a very important role in the party. The governors pull a lot of strength whether it is in the APC, PDP or any other party that has a Governor for that matter because they are the leaders of their Parties at the state level. So, being one of the national leaders, it is expected that he carries a national weight rather than a weight just commensurate to his state. What that meant to us was that the Party recognised the non-aligned position of the governor with respect to these different feuding groups, but not with respect to Makarfi vs Sheriff because we were very clear that Makarfi was as at that time, and he still is, the authentic leader of the party. Having maintained that position in the course of the crisis that rocked the party, we were not in any way in doubt as to what our position should be even after the crisis- both judicial and political- that rocked the party. Then when the Governor was given a rowdier responsibility, he felt that it was a responsibility that you needed to be grateful to God and appreciative of the support of his colleague governors who were also eminently qualified to hold that position but who agreed and accepted the fact that he, having been appointed as the chairman of that convention, they needed to give him the required support and that they did. We were very happy that they gave that support as it was required. We were also very appreciative of the support of the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and, indeed, the very vocal voices in the party, including Nysom Wike of Rivers state, the Governors of Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Abia, Gombe, Taraba States and not forgetting to mention the Governor of Baylesa State, who was out of the country but had to bring his deputy as Acting Governor and, of course, worked with Governor Okowa in the cause of making the committee of the convention succeed. Also is my boss’ deputy in the course of that committee, the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido; in spite of the fact that he lost his daughter about a week earlier, he was still very much around to pilot the affairs of that particular committee. Then, there was also the Governor of Cross River. All the Governors of the Party, about 11 of them, that is 10 in all, aside of my boss, were quite cooperative. The different leaders in the different states were there- Governors; the Deputy President of the Senate, the Minority Leader of PDP in the National Assembly in this case, the Senate, Senator Godswill Akapbio, and many other leaders of the Party. They were all very cooperative and they made it a much easier task for Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The fact that all these persons respected the position given to him was something that we are grateful and had to thank them for because they had a choice of not being cooperative but they chose to cooperate with him and having done that, it meant that they had respect for him and we appreciate that enormous respect that came from these leaders who are also qualified in their own right to have headed the convention planning committee.

Talking about the dissolution of some the executive in some states, don’t you think that with respect to the Sheriff-Makarfi factor, it would be misconstrued that those states’ executive affected were members of the Sheriff faction?

Even if it is mistaken to be so, what is important is that the opportunity to come back if you feel you are on ground has not been denied anybody. They did not take the power from Mr. A and give it to Mr. B. They just said ‘let us have a level play field’; if you are very popular in your state, you don’t need to be scared of coming back. If you feel that you are part of those who own the land, you just come and then you submit yourself to the people. This time, the Party believes that just as the slogan ‘power belongs to the people’ says, the people now have the power and they should hold it and use it the way they like, rather than the elite holding the power. So, whichever group you belong to, go back to the people. One thing that the Sheriff faction emphasised while they held sway was the issue of impunity. They believed -and in the true sense of it, that is true- that impunity should be sent to the graveyard. They need not be scared to also submit themselves to the people. This is the time for anybody to come and show and say ‘Yes, I am strong; the people are going to bring me back’. The fear of whether there is a witch hunt or not should not arise. All they need do is to indeed demonstrate that they are capable of coming back and it is a level play field for anybody who feels he wants to contest and possibly come back.

If you are talking of a level playground, shouldn’t all the State Executive Committees have been dissolved?

The problem was not everywhere; so, you cannot democratise the problem of one group and make another person who is not having the problem to benefit. A number of states were not having problems, they had their congresses and nobody had any issues with those congresses and so those congresses were good and fine. There were other places where the congress did not follow laid down rules of the Party; the Party felt that they needed to return to base. That returning to base couldn’t have been any problem. Don’t forget that they did not dissolve the entire executive even in areas where we don’t have governors. There were a number of states where we don’t have Governors but the executives in those states were not dissolved- this affected quite a number of states. So, it would not be fair to say that you must just go and dissolve the entire executive because even doing the election at the state level is not also something that everybody can begin to think that it is an easy thing.

If you dissolve an executive that was not having any problem, what do you think you want to achieve? You are only just going to create a problem. For those who were having problem and it is very apparent that they were problems on ground, if you want to solve the problem, the only thing you need to do is to leave a level play ground for everyone to come back again and contest, and whoever wins becomes the leader of the party in that state.

What do you think are the immediate and long term benefits that the convention would offer?

I can bet even at the risk of sounding controversial that the APC may have set up a committee to study how the PDP became so successful in the organisation of that particular convention. That convention tends to serve as bedrock for a future, united, prosperous and well organised PDP. That convention had also been able to bring in the spirit of patriotism among the members of the party because they did what they were not used to, that is transporting themselves to the convention, having to provide accommodation for themselves without anybody having to share money to anybody. That spirit, I want to believe, the Party would allow to endure because if you claim that you are a member of the party, you must also be able to contribute and the only way you can contribute is to take some of these steps.

Now, having had that successful non-elective convention, the only thing that is expected of the party, if they believe that they really want to come back to power in 2019 is to build on the many advantages that they have derived from the successes recorded in the cause of this non-elective convention. That being the case, it means that in the case of the elective convention that is going to come up in December, the party would use that to make another bold statement so that Nigerians who are possibly sympathisers and members of the party would now have their confidence much more re-energised ahead of the 2019 elections. I want to believe and hope that the party would not retrogress and that they are going to progress, standing on the pedestal of that non- elective convention and those things that were recorded; my expectation is that they would, indeed, make the best of advantages derived so far, then possibly learn from those who organised the non elective election to now organise a much more rewarding and a more successful convention.

Don’t you think that a critical factor of the success of that convention was the fact that it was non-elective?

No. You must know that there is no much difference between an elective and non- elective convention. In both of them, you have delegates; in both of them, the convention has the same power, and you have all the paraphernalia of what constitutes a convention of the party. The only difference is individuals coming to say ‘vote for me, or don’t vote for me’. You take decisions in both instances, and when individuals come to campaign, the voting is going secret ballot. When you are coming, you are not going to do your campaign largely in the course of the convention at the convention ground. You would have done your campaign for whatever position you want to hold from your base. Don’t forget that these positions are going to be zoned; so, in which case, if they zone secretary to, for instance, the South-East, you are not going to come out from the North Central and say ‘ I am campaigning for secretary’, you would have known that this one is not in your zone because if you do that, apart from the fact that you are not likely to win, the Party would say ‘No, you are progressing in error’. That zoning of these different positions, to a large extent, helps to reduce the rancour of the individuals having to fight across zone lines and so it was not the cause of the non- elective nature that made it successful; it was the organization that made it successful. Otherwise, if they were not well organized, we would have the problem of individuals having to fight because decisions were going to be binding on each member particularly the extension of tenure of these persons who are holding sway at the moment.

Are you saying that the December elective convention would be as successful as the just concluded non-elective convention?

We anticipate that the elective convention is going to be successful being that they are going to stand on the ingredients that constitute the successes recorded in the case of this convention. They are now used to preparing a particular soup that has a good taste; so, what we need to do is that if the man added two cubes of Maggi for it to be that sweet, we now need to go to the market and get two cubes of Maggi. If comit

were just one pinch of salt they now know that it is just one pinch and not two. They already have a base that they are supposed to stand on; it is not as if there are starting anew. They are going to build on the experience they have garnered in the cause of this non- elective convention to be able to have a repeat of this successful convention, come December.

First of all, members now know that they need to behave; the rule of the game is already well established. Having adopted that rule of engagement, you are very free to canvass. Canvassing for votes does not mean that you should be rude; canvassing for votes is not going to be on the ground of the convention. Any politician knows that for you to win an election, you would have won before the voting day. That is the truth. The voting day is just an endorsement because it is intra-party; it is not an inter-party election. Inter-party election is different, you can win an interparty election even on the voting day because individuals may not have formed their views but in an intraparty election, party leaders and their followers may have necessarily taken their positions before the voting moment. So, having taken that position, you only just come to endorse your positions with your ballot. In the case of interparty elections, you have individuals still having to try and even all your members may not follow you because they are a lot of other tendencies that may not be known to the man who is leading them. In the case of the intra-party election, the tendencies are very well known and as such, the amounts of extra intervening variables are reduced. Having reduced those intervening variables, you would now be able to control the issues as to your expectation when it is intra-party.

Do you, by any stretch of imagination, think its going to be that easy, given that even members of the same family squabble over elections?

That is what makes politics. The fiercer the battle, the sweeter the victory and that is why you also call it contests, which means that you pull at this end and I pull at the other end. The pulling here is sometimes misconstrued by those who are not very informed as acrimonious. Even if individuals are able to progress along that line and that sometimes they have bitter utterances, once a winner emerges, the fair thing to do is to say ‘OK, it was a game. I lost; so, how do you take care of my interest?” Then, the winner understanding that these other persons have their own bloc, begin to think of how to manage the successes of his victory. If you win and say ‘oK, I have won, let me trample on him’, it means you are ready to have a divided house all through.

So, the benefit for the Party is for those who have won to learn how to manage their successes. Managing the successes is not going to be left to the winner; managing the successes becomes the responsibility of other leaders who were not involved in that contest. Governors are not directly involved in that contest but they become part of those who are going to help the winner to manage the success. Once you are able to manage it, knowing that everybody couldn’t have elected you, then the extent to which you go in managing it would determine how far you would go in terms of building peace and reconciling all interests. I am very sure that those who are contesting and those who are leading them understand the importance of the 2019 elections beyond the convention that would take place in December.