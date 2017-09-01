Govt Equity Share Reduction In Delta Line Commendable –Udeme

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

FORMER President of Delta State Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (DACCIMA), Chief Uju Udeme, has strongly backed the move by the Delta State Government in relation to its efforts to wind down its share holding in Delta Transport Service (DTS), operators of the fleet of commercial vehicles that goes by the name of Delta Line.

He said that it was the most appropriate in the circumstance. Udeme, in an exclusive interview in Asaba, said that the move by the Okowa administration to reduce its equity interest in lieu of a private investor, God Is Good Motors, was wise, timely and appropriate.

The move had generated quite a media issue, with a segment of commentators expressing concern at the development, which they said, could harm the larger public interest, in the long run.

Others, apparently less at home with the move, held it as an outright sale of the transport firm, arguing that that development could jerk up fares.

But in his reaction to the development on Friday in Asaba, Udeme, former President of Asaba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ASACCIMA, and Life Vice President, DACCIMA Membership Development Committee, said that all criticisms of the move of the government on that score were either the result of outright ignorance of current trends in viable business engagements or had ulterior, ignoble reasons for their actions.

According to him, no wise investor-private or public-would subsist in ploughing his hard-earned fund in a project that yields consistent negative returns at the end of the day.

Inter alia, he said, “I am surprised that intelligent people are condemning the efforts of the government to put straight the errors of the past in relation to Delta Line. How can the state government continue to invest in that company when what had been invested could not reasonably be accounted for by operators of Delta Line?”