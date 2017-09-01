Warri North Local Government Holds Scrap Vehicles Auction

WARRI North Local Government has held the auctioning of scrap vehicles and other items in the Council.

Head of the Corporate Auctioneers, Barr Erhinyoja Vincent, alongside others spare-headed the auctioning of scrap held at the Council premises.

Vehicles auctioned at different prices included a scrap Toyota Hiace; two Hilux; a Toyota corolla salon; two scrap 505 salon cars; a serviceable Nissan bus and a scrap 504 salon car.

Also sold out were a scrap grader; a serviceable speed boat and a gigantic Mikano generator. While some were sold singly, others were put together and summed up. Items that were put on public sale belonged to the legislative arm of the council, 19 Battalion barracks and NULGE Chairman. Meanwhile, the other items were once kept in the Chairman’s lodges- Koko (Nana town) and Sapele and likewise the Council’s premises.

Speaking about the whereabouts of the remaining items for auction, the officer in charge of the auction disclosed that the auction will move over to Sapele.

In attendance were Head of Personnel Management, Warri North Council, Mr. Douglas Akambe; Warri North NULGE boss, Mr. Johnson Border; Chief Engineer and officer in charge of the auction, Engr. Tuoyor Teshola and Engr. Jerry Atigan

Also present were two officers from the Local Government Auditor General’s office and fifteen other council staff.