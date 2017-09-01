W/C Qualifier:Yaounde Would Put Eagles In Russia If …

BY CHRISTIAN EZE

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will today conclude the second leg of the World Cup qualifier against the indomitable Lions of Cameroon who were discomfited in the first leg on Friday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital in the South South geographical axis of Nigeria.

The first leg produced a mouth- watering meal for the Nigerian fans and government who were overwhelmed by the record -breaking goal margin registered by the Eagles’ players who were indeed super in every sense of the word to make the Cameroonian Coach eat his words of empty boast that could only challenge the desperate Nigerian players to bring everything to bear in the pursuit of the single ticket in the Group. The Nigerian team can repeat the feat again and draw much closer to Moscow.

The game before it started, was a do- or- die combat ring for the two teams, being the two Lions in the den and one must, as a matter of goal scoring, prove that it is more skilful and better placed for the call of glory by the last blow of the ultimate whistle.

There it was and the Super Eagles’ wings fanned the Lions cool that they methodically changed the usual nomenclature to become a team without hope in the middle of the battle where they had earlier claimed or assumed indomitable. What indeed an irony of desires and realities as seen in some cases especially in the pangs of wit where the most knowledgeable are not always recognized till the last hour when they come in with ribs cracking jokes that last for the very last seconds and leave the scene in the midst of many voices.

The desires of both teams are equal and opposite with much confusion in one camp, and acute concentration in the other. How would it go? They ask. The answer is not farfetched but cannot be produced as immediate as the questionnaire would want as the prove of the formula lies strictly on its ability to produce the result accurately and this is only in the field of play less it becomes hypothetical.

Would Cameroon do the otherwise in today’s encounter with same players while counting religiously on their home background or would the Nigerian Super Eagles not do their best against the team they see as the major problem to their mission to Russia World Cup? Leave the rest for Victor Moses at the frontline and

The answer to these concerns would be at hand as a matter of few hours from now. Just wait a while and the facts will speak for themselves.

Nigeria have placed the demand straight and would not appreciate anything less; winning the match at Yaoundé or any other place they might select is the only matter without any alternative. They won in Uyo and got the gift of $95,000, winning today could be more worthwhile but if they cannot, they must not lose.