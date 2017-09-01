‘UNICEF To Partner Delta In Eradicating Malnutrition’

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has assured the Delta State Government of effective collaboration with it in order to fully address the issue of malnutrition in the state.

The Chief Field Officer, UNICEF Rivers office, Mr. Wilbroad Ngambi, gave the assurance in his goodwill message at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting with the State Executive Council, members of the state House of Assembly and others on Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition organised by the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Children Educational Fund (UNICEF).

Ngambi, while commending the state government’s resolve at addressing the issue of malnutrition, assured UNICEF’s effective collaboration with the state by partnering it in the next five years to ensure the eradication of malnutrition.

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, highlighted some of the challenges fuelling malnutrition in the country to include; lack of the establishment of Local Government Council on Food and Nutrition (LGCFN), budget and release of budgeted funds for nutrition activities and the manpower to drive nutrition coordination.

Others, he said include, use of non-nutrition personnel to drive nutrition in states and local governments; nutritionists are not employed to drive nutrition programmes and poor understanding of the import of nutrition in National development.

Speaking on behalf of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Yetunde Olanrewanju noted that, scaling up nutrition will accelerate the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that the private sector have very significant roles to play in improving nutrition.

She encouraged the state government to be open to the inclusion of the private sector right from the point of policy development to implementation.

Mrs. Beatrice Eluaka, who spoke on behalf of Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (SC-SUNN) stated that SC-SUNN is a coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) championing a common vision where all citizens have adequate nutritional food.

Taking up the blame for the state’s poor nutritional status, she recalled preparing a proposal while still in service for the inclusion of Nigeria as a member for the Scaling Up of Nutrition, adding that she has been challenged by UNICEF to be held responsible should the status remain.

She enjoined the state government to ensure a conscious workable plan of action of over four years to address nutrition problems, adding that collaboration with SC-SUNN will help in achieving the goals.