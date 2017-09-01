ASUU’s Endless Strikes

A time-honoured aphorism states their: “if you think education is expensive, then try ignorance”. Underlying this terse statement of fact is the undisputable reality that education is capital-intensive as adequate funding, among other factors, remains central to sustaining a good educational environment.

The nexus between adequate funding, provision of wholesome infrastructural facilities and welfare of the key players on the nation’s tertiary education chess board, particularly the public universities, can, therefore, not be over-emphasised.

Muscle flexing between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government, with regard to striking a common accord in making the tertiary citadels of learning a going concern has, over time, become a worrisome recurring decimal.

The recent shutdown of public universities by ASUU, following the failure of the Federal Government to honour the agreement reached with the union in 2009 bordering on adequate funding, upgrade of facilities necessary for teaching, learning and research, as well as other entitlements of members of the union, has not only added to the number of such strikes but has again restated the fact that all is not well with the nation’s educational sector.

The face-off between the Federal Government and ASUU has continued to foist on the ordinary citizens untold hardship manifesting, in part, in disrupted academic calendar of universities, with the affected students and their parents bearing the brunt of intermittent calendar scuttling and the financial fallout of the extended or prolonged rescheduled programmes.

Today, many students are forced to remain at home dissipating time and energies that could have been harnessed in their academic careers and overall social, political and economic development of the society. Some have even taken to crime as an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

Rather than addressing the core issues confronting this sector, ASUU and the Federal Government have resorted to buck-passing, mudslinging, name-calling and blackmail. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, considering the fact that an unstable educational sector poses a serious threat to the future and growth of the nation.

While ASUU accused the Federal Government of blackmail through the utterances, conduct and alleged impervious disposition, the government lashed back at the striking university staff, saying their demand was unrealistic, considering the economic miasma now rocking the nation.

The Federal Government did not stop at that, but insisted that the union should account for the N30 billion released to it in the past by the Federal Government as condition for further disbursement of funds, as agreed in 2009.

This or grandstanding has not, and cannot, do the nation any good. It does not address the worsening state of facilities in the universities in particular and the education sector, generally.

It is worrisome that Nigerian universities that once prided themselves as potent reservoirs of facilities conducive for teaching, learning and research are now shadows of their old selves, as overcrowded theatre halls, decaying infrastructure and brain drain have crept in due to poor funding and abysmally low motivation of the intellectual community to carry out their duties, especially research needed urgently to be in tandem with global best practices.

The direct and natural consequence of this downside development is the emergence of all manner of sharp practices and deviant behaviour asphyxiating their traditional hallmarks of dedication, diligence and excellence that the universities were originally carved out for.

We must not continue to progress in error but indeed, make a detour. While we are not oblivious of the current economic crunch in the country, we don’t, however, subscribe to the view that the present situation should form the basis for justifying poor funding of universities. Indeed, the agreement was reached since 2009 and it has always been a situation of the more you look, the less you see.

Furthermore, we don’t share the view that because the accord was not struck at the instance of the current administration, the Buhari administration should not be “disturbed” about that. While we are worried that successive regimes fell short of meeting the ASUU demand, we must not forget that government is a continuum. The onus is on the current administration to discharge its duty and obligations by finding solution to the 2009 agreement, notwithstanding that it was agreed to by a predecessor.

ASUU, on its part, should exhibit more patriotism and, in the interest of the students and parents, call off the strike, while further negotiations continue. It should bear in mind that it is the common man that suffers and the longer remain on strike, the more havoc the educational sector is subjected to. We must sheathe the sword and put the larger interest of the nation and our youths over and above personal aggrandisement and showmanship.