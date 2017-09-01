Govt Begins Moves To Scale Up Nutrition Needs Of Deltans

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

THE Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge has said that efforts at scaling up nutrition in the state were already being put in place.

Azinge, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Minnie Oseji, said this while giving vote of thanks at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting with State Executive Council, State House of Assembly members and others on Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition organised by the state government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Educational Fund (UNICEF).

He highlighted some of the programmes already in place that were aimed at eradicating malnutrition in the state to include the establishment of Breastfeeding Support Group in eight local government areas by the state Ministry of Health through the state Primary Health Care Development Agency and with support from the state Committee on Food Nutrition.

While stating that the Breastfeeding Support Group was presented at the 59th National Council on Health and was commended by the state, Azinge revealed that the agency also rehabilitated several cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition, picked up during campaigns and delivery of routine primary health care services.

He noted that food demonstration at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) has been re-introduced so that mothers could get practical teaching on how to make nutritious meals from locally available foods, adding that fliers on breastfeeding have been distributed and jingles aired during market outreach with a mobile public address system. The commissioner also revealed that a proposal on establishing home stead gardens in selected PHCs was submitted to Ministry of Agriculture, but the implementation was still awaited.

He, however, noted that the challenge in sustaining and scaling up all these efforts was the release of funds and the low morale of PHC workers, many of who were owed salaries for many months.

Commending the governor’s presence at the occasion and his demonstration of high level political will by directing all relevant sectors to act quickly in addressing the gaps, he assured that Ministry of Health will not fail by the special grace of God.

In his presentation, ‘Investing in Maternal and Infant and Young Child Nutrition – A strategic Choice for Sustainable Development,’ Dr. B. Omotola stated that adequate investment on Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition will contribute to mortality reduction and improved country development.

He emphasised the need for the House of Assembly to ensure the approval of required resources and policies, aimed at addressing maternal, infant and young child feeding, which must be properly guided.

Noting that investment in child’s nutrition was a gain reaped throughout the child’s life time as it impacts on every development stage of the child, he urged government to ensure that substantive allocation was made to areas where children and mothers’ care are done.

Omotola also advocated increase budgetary allocation to sectors providing care to children and ensuring adequate monitoring of its implementation. Stating the

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called on chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Okpe Local Government Area of the state to work harder to reposition the party for victory in all elections.

Speaking at his country home at Osubi, when PDP local government area executives, state and federal ward chairmen visited him to celebrate the public holiday, the Speaker harped on the need for all and sundry to reposition the party for victory.

He sued for unity of members of the party, saying that the party would be stronger when members are united and work together as a family.

“Let me appeal to all of you gathered here now to carry everybody along. We should not sideline anybody. More things will come to our people,” the Speaker said.

He advised them to hold meetings regularly in their various areas and make provision for them from now till the end of the year for such meetings.

On the forthcoming council polls in the state, the Speaker disclosed that primaries will be conducted transparently and ruled out imposition of candidates.

In his words; “Transparent primaries will be conducted if the leaders cannot decide. We must recognise our ward chairmen, it makes our party stronger. Let us be focused.”

On the killing of the PDP Ward 4 Chairman, Mr. Felix Okugbeni in Ugwagba, the Speaker described it as barbaric and revealed that information from the police indicated that the prime suspect has been arrested.

The Speaker, who called for a minute silence for the deceased, said that his killing cannot be swept under the carpet.

Earlier, the Chairman of PDP in Okpe Local Government Area, Chief Efe Uko said that they were in the home of the Speaker to celebrate the public holiday with him.

He commended the Speaker for his continuous support for the party and said that the party was solidly on ground in the area.need for set targets, bench mark and indicators base on outcome, he insisted on proper budget monitoring to ensure that resources were allocated, distributed across the state, especially hard to reach areas and well utilised to achieve desired result.