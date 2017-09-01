Onoge Lauds Buhari On Confab Reports, Says Delta Has Fared Well At 26

BY EMMANUEL OGHENEOVO

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Uvwie and a former President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Chief Tuesday Onoge has commended the administration of president Muhammad Buhari for currently working on the National conference report of 2009 and 2014.

And this is not unconnected with eminent Nigerians who must have spoken in favour of restructuring which they say is the panacea to the call for the country’s disintegration.

Onoge said he was full of gratitude to God for the return of President Muhammad Buhari from Londo safe and sound.

Speaking with journalist in Warri, he said President Buhari has been able to prove to Nigerians that he would deliver on his mandate, adding that he has shown that he’s President of all Nigerians.

Now that the President is back home, there are saidindications that he is committed to dusting the reports of the National Conference from the shelves as it has become obvious that the recommendations contained in them are speaking volumes for continued existence of Nigeria as a nation, he said.

He opined that the Buhari Administration has decided to look into the reports with a eagle eyes, adding that the President, in his wisdom has discerned that the stability, unity peace and security of the nation and the ordinary Nigerian are the key issues at this material time.

“He has left nobody in doubt that any Nigerian is entitled, as a matter of right to live, work and operate in any part of the country without any fear of molestation.

Onoge commended the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on the 26th anniversary to the state. He averred that the state had witnessed some infrastructural development, and it needs to do more. He lauded the Governor on his SMART agenda programmes, STEP and YEGEP that have imparted Deltans.