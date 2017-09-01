SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU
Okowa
And The
Education
Story
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
SINCE creation, it has always been held that the
single most vital engagement of man, perhaps,
outside of life itself, is that of education. And the
reason is self-evident; outside of the vital issue of
life and living, the next most vital thing is the education
of man because of its inherent capability to affect and
influence man and his life.
All of the engagements of man-academic, agricultural,
political, economic, social etc, are directly influenced, one
way or the other, by the enlightenment he has on account
of his/her education –formal and informal.
It is on account of this overall strategic importance of
education that man, since creation, has always accorded
it due attention with regard to the creation of the
mechanism for its running and its funding, across all
climes and in all circumstances and at all times.
This fact of the overall importance of education to
man was never lost on the administration of Senator (Dr)
Ifeanyi Okowa, who, at his inauguration on May 29, 2015,
unfolded his SMART Agenda, a core part of which is the
introduction of relevant educational policies.
Since that famous declaratory unfolding of the SAMRT
Agenda, the administration has tried to live it out, far
beyond the compartment of rhetoric. In this regard, it has
taken many initiatives in the education sector, including
the following :
(a)legalising the establishment of the Delta State
Bursary and Scholarship Board;
(b)Creating the Technical and Vocational Education
Board;
(c)Rekitting the technical colleges via their massive
far-fetched rehabilitation;
(d) Introducing for mandatory implementation, the
policy making annual inter-house an integral part of the
education system in the state;
(e)Ensuring the adequate and consistent funding of
the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, and
(f) Approval for the establishment of 22 new primary
and secondary schools in the state and the re-opening
of two secondary schools earlier shut in parts of the
state. The move in lieu of the approvals is a stoic proof
of the determination of the Okowa administration to
spread the gospel of enlightenment-which education
confers-in all nooks and crannies of the state, without
let or hindrance.
In lieu of all of these actions, the Okowa administration
was, without an iota of doubt, motivated by the earnest
desire to attain good results, and arising from there , to
build a manpower pool that is capable, on a consistent
basis, to respond to the development challenges of the
state. That, in a nutshell, means effective planning;
it means, in effect, that Okowa is a proactive leader,
who, confronted with a development challenge, acts fast
enough to tackle the challenges headlong even before
they arise.