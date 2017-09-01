Okowa And The Education Story

SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

SINCE creation, it has always been held that the

single most vital engagement of man, perhaps,

outside of life itself, is that of education. And the

reason is self-evident; outside of the vital issue of

life and living, the next most vital thing is the education

of man because of its inherent capability to affect and

influence man and his life.

All of the engagements of man-academic, agricultural,

political, economic, social etc, are directly influenced, one

way or the other, by the enlightenment he has on account

of his/her education –formal and informal.

It is on account of this overall strategic importance of

education that man, since creation, has always accorded

it due attention with regard to the creation of the

mechanism for its running and its funding, across all

climes and in all circumstances and at all times.

This fact of the overall importance of education to

man was never lost on the administration of Senator (Dr)

Ifeanyi Okowa, who, at his inauguration on May 29, 2015,

unfolded his SMART Agenda, a core part of which is the

introduction of relevant educational policies.

Since that famous declaratory unfolding of the SAMRT

Agenda, the administration has tried to live it out, far

beyond the compartment of rhetoric. In this regard, it has

taken many initiatives in the education sector, including

the following :

(a)legalising the establishment of the Delta State

Bursary and Scholarship Board;

(b)Creating the Technical and Vocational Education

Board;

(c)Rekitting the technical colleges via their massive

far-fetched rehabilitation;

(d) Introducing for mandatory implementation, the

policy making annual inter-house an integral part of the

education system in the state;

(e)Ensuring the adequate and consistent funding of

the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, and

(f) Approval for the establishment of 22 new primary

and secondary schools in the state and the re-opening

of two secondary schools earlier shut in parts of the

state. The move in lieu of the approvals is a stoic proof

of the determination of the Okowa administration to

spread the gospel of enlightenment-which education

confers-in all nooks and crannies of the state, without

let or hindrance.

In lieu of all of these actions, the Okowa administration

was, without an iota of doubt, motivated by the earnest

desire to attain good results, and arising from there , to

build a manpower pool that is capable, on a consistent

basis, to respond to the development challenges of the

state. That, in a nutshell, means effective planning;

it means, in effect, that Okowa is a proactive leader,

who, confronted with a development challenge, acts fast

enough to tackle the challenges headlong even before

they arise.