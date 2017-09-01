BY MONDAY UWAGWU AT his inauguration into office on May 29,
2015, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi
Okowa unfolded his operational code, better
now known as SMART Agenda, a core part
of which is the introduction of relevant health and
educational policies.
In pursuit of the education-related dream in the
SMART Agenda, the administration of Senator Ifeanyi
Okowa has, since coming into office, taken far-reaching
measures to live out its aspiration in that regard.
Some of the measures so far taken by the government
include :
(1)APPROVAL FOR ESTABLISHMENT/REOPENING
OF 24 PRIMARY, SECONDARY SCHOOLS
To the positive astonishment of not a few interests,
the Okowa administration, earlier this month,
announced its approval for the establishment of
22 new primary and secondary schools and for the
reopening of two others earlier shut by a previous
military administration in the state.
Making the announcement at the end of the State
Executive Council (EXCO)meeting in Asaba, the
Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said
the move was a part of the move of the administration
to expand the scope of opportunities inherent in the
education sector. According to Ukah, the schools
include eight new primary schools, 14 new secondary
schools and two others-at the secondary school levelthat
had been shut to academic activities.
The primary schools, going by what the
commissioner said, include Saitoru Primary School,
Enekerogha; Akporowo Primary School, Youbebbe;
Iyeye primary School,Iyeye and Bobougbene primary
school, Bbougbenene. Others are Ozuma Primary
School, Ugute-Ogume; Jero Primary School, Aza-Ama;
Olubakagbene Primary School, Olubakagbene and
Ugogomeji Primary School, Koko.
Commissioner Ukah named the secondary schools
for which establishment approval was given to include
Isioma Onyeobi College, Asaba; Agulu Secondary
School, Asaba; Oruchi Comprehensive High School,
Amancha, Okpanam; Ugwa Secondary, Obodougwa-
Ogume; Government Secondary School, Owhelogbo;
Orie Secondary School, Orie-Irri; Odovie Secondary
School, Odivie; Odedegho Secondary School, Odedegho;
Obi-Obeti Secondary School, Obi-Obeti; Wobomini
Secondary School, Uyabekerogha; Apelebiri College,
Bolou-Apelebiri; Egbo-Deh Secondary School, Egbo-
Ideh and Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada.
The two secondary schools shut but now ordered reopened
are Ogbolubiri Secondary School, Ogbeigbene,
and Omosuomo Secondary School, Omousomo Water
Side.
Evidently, the approvals are meant to hedge up the
scope of educational opportunities readily available
to Deltans, especially those from the immediate
communities.
However, their appeal does not solely lie in the
fact of their potential for expanding the scope of
opportunities in the sector; their spread testifies to
the fact that, yes, for good cause, the approvals were
objectively pegged on the realistic yardstick of felt
need.
(B)REKIT OF TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL
EDUCATION
A major attainment of the administration of Senator
Okowa is its massive package of actions in the field
of technical and vocational education. These will
include:
(A) C R E AT I O N O F A T E C H N I C A L A N D
VOCATIONAL EDUCATION BOARD.
This is the first such move in the history of the
nearly 26 years old state.The board, on account of its
mandate, is now responsible for regulating technical
and vocational education in the entire state.
(B)REKIT OF TECHNICAL COLLEGES
Again, this is the first such effort in the history of
the state. As a result, the state’s six technical colleges
in Agbor, Otor-Ogor, Kwale, Sapele, Okwagbe and
Issele-Uku, have all been rekitted with ultra-modern
facilities to enable them serve their mandate as the
factories for the churning of highly skilled manpower
to provide highly valuable services in the state and
beyond.
Following this development, the colleges are now
in a position to enlist students for the business and
technical /vocational education courses conducted by
the National Board and Technical Education.
(C)LEGALISING THE DELTA STATE BURSARY AND
SCHOLRASHIP BOARD
It is an acknowledged fact that the basis for any
formal establishment, particularly one in the public
domain, is the legal instrument establishing it.
It is in this light that the action of the Okowa
administration in giving legal teeth and muscle to the
Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board within so short
a time after its inauguration into office, is roundly worthy
of commendation. This is particularly so, given that, for
all of the 24 years-almost a quarter of a century before
the Okowa government – that it had existed,such a vital
agency of the state government lacked the enabling law
establishing it and defining its mandate and limitations.
(D)FUNDING OF THE STATE BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP
BOARD
Aside of according it adequate legal enablement to
operate, the administration has also appreciably funded the
board, given the inclement financial situation occasioned
by the huge incidence of recession that has caught the
national economy by the ball, if not by the jugular. In this
respect, the administration has released more than N200m
to the board to fund its activities, in order to give relief to
benefitting students and their parents.
(D)INTER-HOUSE SPORTS
The administration has also, in pursuit of wholesome
education, made the holding of annual inter-house
sports meet mandatory for every primary and secondary
school in the state-private or public. The goal is to breed a pool of
truly healthy children who will,
over the long haul, become
healthy adults as they mature
and age.
Of course, it goes without
argument that sports is a vital
part of wholesome education.
Little wonder, therefore, that
the administration is according
sports development as much
of quality attention as it is
taking the other segments of
education quite seriously.
(E)LEGAL MUSCLE FOR THE
STATE SCHOOLS OF NURSING
The Okowa administration, as
part of its efforts at entrenching
a culture of due process and
encasing state institutions and
agencies in appropriate legal armour, has also provided the legal framework for the State
Schools of Nursing at Agbor, Warri , etc.
The move of the administration in this respect is
underscored by the fact that, for far too long-some had
existed for up to 40 years-they had no such law giving birth
to them. It is expected that with their encasement in the
right legal framework, the institutions would now be better
enabled to deepen their capacity for the effective exercise
of their mandate, particularly with regard to the training of
quality manpower for the states’ health sector.
F) PROVISION OF INFRASTRUCTURE
With regard to the issue of the provision of arrow head
of the administration, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently, said,
“ Under the Universal Basic Education, 1, 173 classrooms
have been constructed/renovated for use. 12, 830 desks
have been provided, with 3, 214 teachers’ furniture provided.
In the Ministry of Education, we have also renovated/
constructed 327 classroom blocks of various sizes. 5, 858
teachers’ furniture were been provided. 48, 330students’
furniture were also been provided. …….new nursery and
primary schools have been licensed to operate, while six
new post-primary schools have been active in the course of
this administration.”
The administration has equally, via the management of
Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, built an ultra-modern sports
stadium in the institution.
There is equally a valid agreement by the government,
through its agents, and private interests, for the building
of privately- held hostel accommodation for students of its
tertiary schools, including its polytechnics.
(G)PROMOTION OF TEACHNING AND NON-TEACHING
STAFF
The Okowa administration has, in the course of the
effective exercise of its mandate, taken the bold step to
motivate thousands of its teaching and non-teaching staff,
with the goal of enhancing their efficiency and the potency
of the education sector itself. This was how Governor Okowa
put the activities of his administration in lieu of this at a
media briefing in issue, “ In the course of the year, 2016,
because it is not just enough to provide equipment, we had
to ensure that we boost morale; 8, 910 teaching and nonteaching
staff of the Post-Primary Education Board were
promoted, and, in our primary schools, 12, 863 primary
school teachers were promoted.”
(H) MINISTRY OF HIGHER EDUCATION & CAPITAL
PROJECT DEVELOPMENTS
The administration, via the Ministry of Higher Education,
has handled capital projects valued at N3, 613, 056,
248.07.
Specifically, the ministry has undertaken the completion
of the Faculty of Law and the Health Clinic, Anwai-Asaba
campus of DELSU. Other projects to which the Okowa
administration has put its hands to include the construction
of lecture theatres at the Faculty of Engineering, DELSU,
Oleh campus; Senate/Administration building, DELSU
campus, Abraka; Health Clinic, Oleh campus; Faculty of
Science Building,, DELSU, Abraka; standard Library Complex,
Sapele; Standard Library Complex, Asaba; workshop/
laboratory, (c) at Faculty of Engineering, Oleh campus;
workshop/laboratory, (b), Faculty of Engineering,
Oleh campus and workshop/laboratory (a) at Faculty
of Engineering, Oleh campus, DELSU.
It has equally appointed substantive rectors for
the three polytechnics in Ogwashi-Uku, Oghara and
Ozoro, following the expiration of the terms of the
inherited ones.
(I)PARADIGM SHIFT IN EDUCATIONAL FOCUS
Though hardly sufficiently appreciated for now, for
reason of the subsisting mindset among the generality
of the people, one of the most potent initiatives of
the Okowa administration in the education sector
relates not to the relay of infrastructure and related
else, but in the timely realisation of the compelling
necessity to reorientate our society on what should
be the compelling goal of worthy education-selfemployment.
In this wise , it has taken two bold initiatives-the
re-kit of the state’ s technical and vocational education
for enhanced overall potency/efficiency, and the
creation of a Job Creation Office through which it
is now weaning graduates of tertiary schools of the
undue dependency on white collar jobs, and, instead,
to seek self-fulfilment in self-employment.
Since the establishment of the Job Creation Office
(JCO), now headed by university don, Prof Eric Eboh,
the Okowa administration has succeeded in training
and empowering more than 4,000 youths under the
aegis of its skill acquisition programmes. Broadly,
these programmes are split into the Youth Agricultural
Empowerment Programme (YAGEP) and the Skill
Training empowerment Programme (STEP). In line
with the mandate areas of the JCO, the youths were
exposed to such viable life-long skills as poultry
management; piggery, crop farming, tiling, Plaster of
Paris (POP), cosmetology, fashion design, electrical
works, etc.
On account of the enablement created by the
government for the trainees, many of them are now
not only fully engaged as proud self-employed men
and women, rather than job seekers, but also, more
importantly, a few of them, on the strength of their
stellar performance, have become employers of
labour.
Evidently, the benefits
of these go to the effect
that not only are these
youth no longer job
seekers, but also that they
can now, on the strength
of thei r individual
suc c e s s e s , be c ome
reliable employers of
labour over the long
haul. Aside all else, this
positive development is
expected to help resolve
the huge unemployment
issue, but equally, on
account of that and
al l ied factor s , hel p
reduce the incidence of
unemployment-related
social challenges as
insecurity, prostitution
a n d t h e a r e a b o y syndrome.