Education And And The SMART Agenda

BY MONDAY UWAGWU AT his inauguration into office on May 29,

2015, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi

Okowa unfolded his operational code, better

now known as SMART Agenda, a core part

of which is the introduction of relevant health and

educational policies.

In pursuit of the education-related dream in the

SMART Agenda, the administration of Senator Ifeanyi

Okowa has, since coming into office, taken far-reaching

measures to live out its aspiration in that regard.

Some of the measures so far taken by the government

include :

(1)APPROVAL FOR ESTABLISHMENT/REOPENING

OF 24 PRIMARY, SECONDARY SCHOOLS

To the positive astonishment of not a few interests,

the Okowa administration, earlier this month,

announced its approval for the establishment of

22 new primary and secondary schools and for the

reopening of two others earlier shut by a previous

military administration in the state.

Making the announcement at the end of the State

Executive Council (EXCO)meeting in Asaba, the

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said

the move was a part of the move of the administration

to expand the scope of opportunities inherent in the

education sector. According to Ukah, the schools

include eight new primary schools, 14 new secondary

schools and two others-at the secondary school levelthat

had been shut to academic activities.

The primary schools, going by what the

commissioner said, include Saitoru Primary School,

Enekerogha; Akporowo Primary School, Youbebbe;

Iyeye primary School,Iyeye and Bobougbene primary

school, Bbougbenene. Others are Ozuma Primary

School, Ugute-Ogume; Jero Primary School, Aza-Ama;

Olubakagbene Primary School, Olubakagbene and

Ugogomeji Primary School, Koko.

Commissioner Ukah named the secondary schools

for which establishment approval was given to include

Isioma Onyeobi College, Asaba; Agulu Secondary

School, Asaba; Oruchi Comprehensive High School,

Amancha, Okpanam; Ugwa Secondary, Obodougwa-

Ogume; Government Secondary School, Owhelogbo;

Orie Secondary School, Orie-Irri; Odovie Secondary

School, Odivie; Odedegho Secondary School, Odedegho;

Obi-Obeti Secondary School, Obi-Obeti; Wobomini

Secondary School, Uyabekerogha; Apelebiri College,

Bolou-Apelebiri; Egbo-Deh Secondary School, Egbo-

Ideh and Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada.

The two secondary schools shut but now ordered reopened

are Ogbolubiri Secondary School, Ogbeigbene,

and Omosuomo Secondary School, Omousomo Water

Side.

Evidently, the approvals are meant to hedge up the

scope of educational opportunities readily available

to Deltans, especially those from the immediate

communities.

However, their appeal does not solely lie in the

fact of their potential for expanding the scope of

opportunities in the sector; their spread testifies to

the fact that, yes, for good cause, the approvals were

objectively pegged on the realistic yardstick of felt

need.

(B)REKIT OF TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL

EDUCATION

A major attainment of the administration of Senator

Okowa is its massive package of actions in the field

of technical and vocational education. These will

include:

(A) C R E AT I O N O F A T E C H N I C A L A N D

VOCATIONAL EDUCATION BOARD.

This is the first such move in the history of the

nearly 26 years old state.The board, on account of its

mandate, is now responsible for regulating technical

and vocational education in the entire state.

(B)REKIT OF TECHNICAL COLLEGES

Again, this is the first such effort in the history of

the state. As a result, the state’s six technical colleges

in Agbor, Otor-Ogor, Kwale, Sapele, Okwagbe and

Issele-Uku, have all been rekitted with ultra-modern

facilities to enable them serve their mandate as the

factories for the churning of highly skilled manpower

to provide highly valuable services in the state and

beyond.

Following this development, the colleges are now

in a position to enlist students for the business and

technical /vocational education courses conducted by

the National Board and Technical Education.

(C)LEGALISING THE DELTA STATE BURSARY AND

SCHOLRASHIP BOARD

It is an acknowledged fact that the basis for any

formal establishment, particularly one in the public

domain, is the legal instrument establishing it.

It is in this light that the action of the Okowa

administration in giving legal teeth and muscle to the

Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board within so short

a time after its inauguration into office, is roundly worthy

of commendation. This is particularly so, given that, for

all of the 24 years-almost a quarter of a century before

the Okowa government – that it had existed,such a vital

agency of the state government lacked the enabling law

establishing it and defining its mandate and limitations.

(D)FUNDING OF THE STATE BURSARY AND SCHOLARSHIP

BOARD

Aside of according it adequate legal enablement to

operate, the administration has also appreciably funded the

board, given the inclement financial situation occasioned

by the huge incidence of recession that has caught the

national economy by the ball, if not by the jugular. In this

respect, the administration has released more than N200m

to the board to fund its activities, in order to give relief to

benefitting students and their parents.

(D)INTER-HOUSE SPORTS

The administration has also, in pursuit of wholesome

education, made the holding of annual inter-house

sports meet mandatory for every primary and secondary

school in the state-private or public. The goal is to breed a pool of

truly healthy children who will,

over the long haul, become

healthy adults as they mature

and age.

Of course, it goes without

argument that sports is a vital

part of wholesome education.

Little wonder, therefore, that

the administration is according

sports development as much

of quality attention as it is

taking the other segments of

education quite seriously.

(E)LEGAL MUSCLE FOR THE

STATE SCHOOLS OF NURSING

The Okowa administration, as

part of its efforts at entrenching

a culture of due process and

encasing state institutions and

agencies in appropriate legal armour, has also provided the legal framework for the State

Schools of Nursing at Agbor, Warri , etc.

The move of the administration in this respect is

underscored by the fact that, for far too long-some had

existed for up to 40 years-they had no such law giving birth

to them. It is expected that with their encasement in the

right legal framework, the institutions would now be better

enabled to deepen their capacity for the effective exercise

of their mandate, particularly with regard to the training of

quality manpower for the states’ health sector.

F) PROVISION OF INFRASTRUCTURE

With regard to the issue of the provision of arrow head

of the administration, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently, said,

“ Under the Universal Basic Education, 1, 173 classrooms

have been constructed/renovated for use. 12, 830 desks

have been provided, with 3, 214 teachers’ furniture provided.

In the Ministry of Education, we have also renovated/

constructed 327 classroom blocks of various sizes. 5, 858

teachers’ furniture were been provided. 48, 330students’

furniture were also been provided. …….new nursery and

primary schools have been licensed to operate, while six

new post-primary schools have been active in the course of

this administration.”

The administration has equally, via the management of

Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, built an ultra-modern sports

stadium in the institution.

There is equally a valid agreement by the government,

through its agents, and private interests, for the building

of privately- held hostel accommodation for students of its

tertiary schools, including its polytechnics.

(G)PROMOTION OF TEACHNING AND NON-TEACHING

STAFF

The Okowa administration has, in the course of the

effective exercise of its mandate, taken the bold step to

motivate thousands of its teaching and non-teaching staff,

with the goal of enhancing their efficiency and the potency

of the education sector itself. This was how Governor Okowa

put the activities of his administration in lieu of this at a

media briefing in issue, “ In the course of the year, 2016,

because it is not just enough to provide equipment, we had

to ensure that we boost morale; 8, 910 teaching and nonteaching

staff of the Post-Primary Education Board were

promoted, and, in our primary schools, 12, 863 primary

school teachers were promoted.”

(H) MINISTRY OF HIGHER EDUCATION & CAPITAL

PROJECT DEVELOPMENTS

The administration, via the Ministry of Higher Education,

has handled capital projects valued at N3, 613, 056,

248.07.

Specifically, the ministry has undertaken the completion

of the Faculty of Law and the Health Clinic, Anwai-Asaba

campus of DELSU. Other projects to which the Okowa

administration has put its hands to include the construction

of lecture theatres at the Faculty of Engineering, DELSU,

Oleh campus; Senate/Administration building, DELSU

campus, Abraka; Health Clinic, Oleh campus; Faculty of

Science Building,, DELSU, Abraka; standard Library Complex,

Sapele; Standard Library Complex, Asaba; workshop/

laboratory, (c) at Faculty of Engineering, Oleh campus;

workshop/laboratory, (b), Faculty of Engineering,

Oleh campus and workshop/laboratory (a) at Faculty

of Engineering, Oleh campus, DELSU.

It has equally appointed substantive rectors for

the three polytechnics in Ogwashi-Uku, Oghara and

Ozoro, following the expiration of the terms of the

inherited ones.

(I)PARADIGM SHIFT IN EDUCATIONAL FOCUS

Though hardly sufficiently appreciated for now, for

reason of the subsisting mindset among the generality

of the people, one of the most potent initiatives of

the Okowa administration in the education sector

relates not to the relay of infrastructure and related

else, but in the timely realisation of the compelling

necessity to reorientate our society on what should

be the compelling goal of worthy education-selfemployment.

In this wise , it has taken two bold initiatives-the

re-kit of the state’ s technical and vocational education

for enhanced overall potency/efficiency, and the

creation of a Job Creation Office through which it

is now weaning graduates of tertiary schools of the

undue dependency on white collar jobs, and, instead,

to seek self-fulfilment in self-employment.

Since the establishment of the Job Creation Office

(JCO), now headed by university don, Prof Eric Eboh,

the Okowa administration has succeeded in training

and empowering more than 4,000 youths under the

aegis of its skill acquisition programmes. Broadly,

these programmes are split into the Youth Agricultural

Empowerment Programme (YAGEP) and the Skill

Training empowerment Programme (STEP). In line

with the mandate areas of the JCO, the youths were

exposed to such viable life-long skills as poultry

management; piggery, crop farming, tiling, Plaster of

Paris (POP), cosmetology, fashion design, electrical

works, etc.

On account of the enablement created by the

government for the trainees, many of them are now

not only fully engaged as proud self-employed men

and women, rather than job seekers, but also, more

importantly, a few of them, on the strength of their

stellar performance, have become employers of

labour.

Evidently, the benefits

of these go to the effect

that not only are these

youth no longer job

seekers, but also that they

can now, on the strength

of thei r individual

suc c e s s e s , be c ome

reliable employers of

labour over the long

haul. Aside all else, this

positive development is

expected to help resolve

the huge unemployment

issue, but equally, on

account of that and

al l ied factor s , hel p

reduce the incidence of

unemployment-related

social challenges as

insecurity, prostitution

a n d t h e a r e a b o y syndrome.