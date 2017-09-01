On returning to the country on August 19, 2017 after
spending 103 days in the United Kingdom attending to his
health, there was genuine relief in the country and gratitude
to God that President Muhammadu Buhari was back to his desk.
After the air of uncertainty and the opaque manner his health
challenge was handled, we were glad, as many other Nigerians,
that our President was strong enough to return to the country.
When a national address was scheduled for Monday, August 21,
there was excitement that President Buhari would lift the air of
gloom hanging over the country. The poor state of the economy,
high inflation and the astronomical rise in prices of goods had
unleashed an unprecedented level of hardship on the people.
Against the backdrop of a very fractious and bitterly fought
election in 2015, the latest and prolonged absence of President
Buhari had exacerbated all the fault lines in the polity.
Unfortunately, Nigerians were less than satisfied with the
President in a speech that lasted less than five minutes. At a time
that an overwhelming number of political leaders and groups were
clamouring for restructuring of the country to instill the essential
ingredients of true federalism and competitiveness among the
federating units, President Buhari clung onto the anachronistic
cliché of Nigeria’s unity being “non-negotiable” in his muchanticipated
address.
He went further to threaten maximum force on those he said
have crossed the “red line” in questioning the sustainability of the
current federal structure.
While experts have warned that Nigeria is on the brink of a
major crisis in agriculture and food production as a result of the
unchecked invasion of numerous farming communities across the
country by cattle herders that has forced the farmers to abandon
their farmlands, the President played the ostrich by labeling the
unprovoked attacks on farmers “herdsmen-farmers’ clashes”.
The President’s political associates have taken a cue from their
principal by deriding advocates of fundamental review of the
country as “mischief makers” and “irresponsible elements”. It
is weird for any leader to be content with the current state of
the nation as well as the nature of inter-ethnic relations and
competitiveness of the states. The nation is at crossroads and
after over 50 years of political independence, it is obvious that the
military-imposed constitution of 1999 has foisted a unitary system
of government on the country and is more of an impediment to
sustainable development.
A crackdown, particularly on well-intentioned efforts to move
the country forward as President Buhari has promised, could not
have been inspired by the overall best interest of the country. It
must be noted that some of the actions of the Federal Government
bordering on perceived absence of fairness and transparency
have fuelled the quest for restructuring. We are of the view that
President Buhari’s address was an anti-climax and out of tune with
the measures that are imperative to enable Nigeria close the huge
deficit gaps in its development matrix. The challenges facing the
nation call for statesmanship and approach devoid of primordial
considerations and sentiments that continue to hold us down.
President Buhari has to rise beyond his fixation on the command
and control nature of running the country that has lulled states
which ought to see themselves as federating units that they truly
are, into lethargy. He has to open up the political space for dialogue
and divergent opinions. Rather than seek to hound individuals and
groups that hold views different from his, he should initiate the
political process for dialogue on the way forward for the country.
Such process, undoubtedly, should not be encumbered by the
fixations on using the institutions in the 1999 constitution which,
as a product of military fiat, has not served the country well.
All is not well with the county, but with a leadership genuinely
committed to righting the ship of state, Nigerians have
demonstrated their readiness to take the step of faith towards
building a new and prosperous country. This administration will
etch itself in immortality if it musters the political will to drive
the process that, in truth, is now inevitable.