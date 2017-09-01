Buhari’s Address: Matters Arising

On returning to the country on August 19, 2017 after

spending 103 days in the United Kingdom attending to his

health, there was genuine relief in the country and gratitude

to God that President Muhammadu Buhari was back to his desk.

After the air of uncertainty and the opaque manner his health

challenge was handled, we were glad, as many other Nigerians,

that our President was strong enough to return to the country.

When a national address was scheduled for Monday, August 21,

there was excitement that President Buhari would lift the air of

gloom hanging over the country. The poor state of the economy,

high inflation and the astronomical rise in prices of goods had

unleashed an unprecedented level of hardship on the people.

Against the backdrop of a very fractious and bitterly fought

election in 2015, the latest and prolonged absence of President

Buhari had exacerbated all the fault lines in the polity.

Unfortunately, Nigerians were less than satisfied with the

President in a speech that lasted less than five minutes. At a time

that an overwhelming number of political leaders and groups were

clamouring for restructuring of the country to instill the essential

ingredients of true federalism and competitiveness among the

federating units, President Buhari clung onto the anachronistic

cliché of Nigeria’s unity being “non-negotiable” in his muchanticipated

address.

He went further to threaten maximum force on those he said

have crossed the “red line” in questioning the sustainability of the

current federal structure.

While experts have warned that Nigeria is on the brink of a

major crisis in agriculture and food production as a result of the

unchecked invasion of numerous farming communities across the

country by cattle herders that has forced the farmers to abandon

their farmlands, the President played the ostrich by labeling the

unprovoked attacks on farmers “herdsmen-farmers’ clashes”.

The President’s political associates have taken a cue from their

principal by deriding advocates of fundamental review of the

country as “mischief makers” and “irresponsible elements”. It

is weird for any leader to be content with the current state of

the nation as well as the nature of inter-ethnic relations and

competitiveness of the states. The nation is at crossroads and

after over 50 years of political independence, it is obvious that the

military-imposed constitution of 1999 has foisted a unitary system

of government on the country and is more of an impediment to

sustainable development.

A crackdown, particularly on well-intentioned efforts to move

the country forward as President Buhari has promised, could not

have been inspired by the overall best interest of the country. It

must be noted that some of the actions of the Federal Government

bordering on perceived absence of fairness and transparency

have fuelled the quest for restructuring. We are of the view that

President Buhari’s address was an anti-climax and out of tune with

the measures that are imperative to enable Nigeria close the huge

deficit gaps in its development matrix. The challenges facing the

nation call for statesmanship and approach devoid of primordial

considerations and sentiments that continue to hold us down.

President Buhari has to rise beyond his fixation on the command

and control nature of running the country that has lulled states

which ought to see themselves as federating units that they truly

are, into lethargy. He has to open up the political space for dialogue

and divergent opinions. Rather than seek to hound individuals and

groups that hold views different from his, he should initiate the

political process for dialogue on the way forward for the country.

Such process, undoubtedly, should not be encumbered by the

fixations on using the institutions in the 1999 constitution which,

as a product of military fiat, has not served the country well.

All is not well with the county, but with a leadership genuinely

committed to righting the ship of state, Nigerians have

demonstrated their readiness to take the step of faith towards

building a new and prosperous country. This administration will

etch itself in immortality if it musters the political will to drive

the process that, in truth, is now inevitable.