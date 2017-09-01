Okowa To Unveil Delta NEWMAP Tomorrow

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

will tomorrow, unveil and formally launche the Nigeria

Erosion And Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP

in Delta State.

The ceremony which will be performed by the governor

will hold at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba beginning

at 10am.

Delta NEWMAP is a collaboration project between the Delta

State Government, the Federal Government and the World

Bank.

A statement by the Delta State Commissioner for Environment,

Hon. (Barr.) John Nani, named those expected at the ceremony

to include members of the Delta State House of Assembly, the

Secretary to the State Government, Civil Commissioners, Chairmen

of the 25 local government areas in the state, the state Head

of Service, the State Chief Judge, the President, Customary Court

of Appeal, permanent secretaries and other top government

functionaries in the state.

Also expected at the event are the World Bank Country Director,

Rachid Benssaoud, Task Team Leader of NE WMAP in Nigeria,

Dr. Amos Abu, the National Project Coordinator of NE WMAP,

Mallam Salisu Dahiru, National Communication Specialist, NEWMAP,

Dr. Thomas Adebayo and the state Project Coordinators of

NE WMAP, as well as communication officers of the 21 member

states in Nigeria.

Other guests expected at the project launch include traditional

rulers, religious leaders, chairmen, secretaries and members of

the NEWMAP Community Association, Delta State NEWMAP

Focal Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Corps Members,

as well as members of Site Committee, where erosion and flood

intervention is taking place in the state.