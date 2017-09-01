Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa
will tomorrow, unveil and formally launche the Nigeria
Erosion And Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP
in Delta State.
The ceremony which will be performed by the governor
will hold at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba beginning
at 10am.
Delta NEWMAP is a collaboration project between the Delta
State Government, the Federal Government and the World
Bank.
A statement by the Delta State Commissioner for Environment,
Hon. (Barr.) John Nani, named those expected at the ceremony
to include members of the Delta State House of Assembly, the
Secretary to the State Government, Civil Commissioners, Chairmen
of the 25 local government areas in the state, the state Head
of Service, the State Chief Judge, the President, Customary Court
of Appeal, permanent secretaries and other top government
functionaries in the state.
Also expected at the event are the World Bank Country Director,
Rachid Benssaoud, Task Team Leader of NE WMAP in Nigeria,
Dr. Amos Abu, the National Project Coordinator of NE WMAP,
Mallam Salisu Dahiru, National Communication Specialist, NEWMAP,
Dr. Thomas Adebayo and the state Project Coordinators of
NE WMAP, as well as communication officers of the 21 member
states in Nigeria.
Other guests expected at the project launch include traditional
rulers, religious leaders, chairmen, secretaries and members of
the NEWMAP Community Association, Delta State NEWMAP
Focal Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Corps Members,
as well as members of Site Committee, where erosion and flood
intervention is taking place in the state.