President Muhammadu Buhari has restated
that the Federal Government will guarantee
adequate protection of all citizens.
He said Nigerians had the constitutional right to
live, work and raise their families in any part of the
country without restrictions.
The president spoke when Gov. Aminu Masari of
Katsina State paid a courtesy call on him in his home
town Daura as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
“Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive
in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds,’’
he restated.
In his remark, Masari said Buhari had brought so
much honour and pride to his home state by living a
life of integrity, fairness and kindness to all, which he
described as a reflection of his fear of God.
He also noted that the president’s leadership style
had attracted positive global attention to the state
and the country, praying that God would continue to
uphold him in good health.
The governor was accompanied with the Emir of
Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and members of his
cabinet.