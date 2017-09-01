Buhari Reaffirms Commitment To Protecting Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated

that the Federal Government will guarantee

adequate protection of all citizens.

He said Nigerians had the constitutional right to

live, work and raise their families in any part of the

country without restrictions.

The president spoke when Gov. Aminu Masari of

Katsina State paid a courtesy call on him in his home

town Daura as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive

in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds,’’

he restated.

In his remark, Masari said Buhari had brought so

much honour and pride to his home state by living a

life of integrity, fairness and kindness to all, which he

described as a reflection of his fear of God.

He also noted that the president’s leadership style

had attracted positive global attention to the state

and the country, praying that God would continue to

uphold him in good health.

The governor was accompanied with the Emir of

Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and members of his

cabinet.