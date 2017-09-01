Until the turn of the 21st century, the public sector
had remained a major employer of labour in Nigeria.
The sector accounted for massive engagement of
young school leavers and graduates from the numerous
secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the
country. Annually, the federal and state governments filled
existing vacancies in their establishments.
The private sector, on the other hand, also offered
job opportunities to young men and women with the
appropriate skills and capacities. Applicants who could
not secure public sector jobs got engaged in private firms.
But that is not to say that the employment opportunities
were limitless.
The story has since changed. Job vacancies in formal
public and even private sector organizations have shrunk,
worsened in the last few years by the national economic
recession under which the economy is struggling. This has
left millions of educated young Nigerians aged between
18 and 35 largely unemployed. Unfortunately, majority of
them do not even possess the matching skills to make them
marketable, notwithstanding their chains of degrees and
diplomas, in the ever evolving economic system.
The high unemployment level in the land is quite
disturbing not only to the victims and their families
but to government and society at large. On its own,
unemployment is a huge security risk to the society with
local and global dimensions. The jobless youths are easily
lured into crime and other antisocial behaviours as long
as their basic needs could be met by such activities.
This is one of the key reasons the governments at
the national and state levels are investing massively to
create job opportunities for the unemployed youths. The
job creation packages involve strategic technical and
vocational skill acquisition training, provision of starter
packs and financing for beneficiaries, and supervision,
monitoring and evaluation of the micro enterprises they
choose to establish.
Responding to the unemployment challenge, private
sector outfits are aggressively complementing the efforts
of government at job creation. Notably, multinational
organisations who had before now utilized such
opportunities to advance their frontiers of social
responsibility are engaging in strategic, deliberate
programmes to crash unemployment in the country.
For instance, NESTL E Nigeria recently unfolded its
commitment to further boost youth entrepreneurship
by providing training at its technical training centre for
deserving graduates, and job opportunities. This is quite
commendable.
There are thousands of multinational and indigenous
business organisations flourishing in different parts of the
country. We acknowledge their contributions to the revival
of the economy but we urge them to assist in stemming
the wave of unemployment by packaging job creation
schemes for unemployed youths in their operational
domains. These private concerns are, in our view, most
equipped in terms of experience and technical capacity
to collaborate with government to offer youths life skills
that would make them not just employable but job creators
and employers of labour.