Private Sector Involvement To Crash Unemployment

Until the turn of the 21st century, the public sector

had remained a major employer of labour in Nigeria.

The sector accounted for massive engagement of

young school leavers and graduates from the numerous

secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the

country. Annually, the federal and state governments filled

existing vacancies in their establishments.

The private sector, on the other hand, also offered

job opportunities to young men and women with the

appropriate skills and capacities. Applicants who could

not secure public sector jobs got engaged in private firms.

But that is not to say that the employment opportunities

were limitless.

The story has since changed. Job vacancies in formal

public and even private sector organizations have shrunk,

worsened in the last few years by the national economic

recession under which the economy is struggling. This has

left millions of educated young Nigerians aged between

18 and 35 largely unemployed. Unfortunately, majority of

them do not even possess the matching skills to make them

marketable, notwithstanding their chains of degrees and

diplomas, in the ever evolving economic system.

The high unemployment level in the land is quite

disturbing not only to the victims and their families

but to government and society at large. On its own,

unemployment is a huge security risk to the society with

local and global dimensions. The jobless youths are easily

lured into crime and other antisocial behaviours as long

as their basic needs could be met by such activities.

This is one of the key reasons the governments at

the national and state levels are investing massively to

create job opportunities for the unemployed youths. The

job creation packages involve strategic technical and

vocational skill acquisition training, provision of starter

packs and financing for beneficiaries, and supervision,

monitoring and evaluation of the micro enterprises they

choose to establish.

Responding to the unemployment challenge, private

sector outfits are aggressively complementing the efforts

of government at job creation. Notably, multinational

organisations who had before now utilized such

opportunities to advance their frontiers of social

responsibility are engaging in strategic, deliberate

programmes to crash unemployment in the country.

For instance, NESTL E Nigeria recently unfolded its

commitment to further boost youth entrepreneurship

by providing training at its technical training centre for

deserving graduates, and job opportunities. This is quite

commendable.

There are thousands of multinational and indigenous

business organisations flourishing in different parts of the

country. We acknowledge their contributions to the revival

of the economy but we urge them to assist in stemming

the wave of unemployment by packaging job creation

schemes for unemployed youths in their operational

domains. These private concerns are, in our view, most

equipped in terms of experience and technical capacity

to collaborate with government to offer youths life skills

that would make them not just employable but job creators

and employers of labour.